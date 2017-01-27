WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU wins the shot battle, but falls to UND

The Fighting Hawks (13-9-5, 10-7-4 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) struck twice in the first period but the Beavers (9-14-2, 5-14-2 WCHA) made it a one-goal game for most of the last half of the contest after Emily Bergland bagged a second-period goal.

“I thought we certainly played well enough to maybe get some points tonight but credit North Dakota,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “They made some plays when they had to and got a fortunate bounce on the first goal but it was just a heads up play on their part and kind of a typical goal in this series.”

That goal came after what had been a slow start to the first period. A power-play opportunity brought things to life, though it was the penalty killers that ultimately took advantage.

Lauren Miller had a point-blank chance on the advantage after UND’s Sarah Lecavalier was called for checking but was denied by Hawks goalie Lexie Shaw.

As the penalty expired, Lecavalier left the penalty box at just the right moment to receive the puck on a breakaway. The forward threaded the puck five-hole for the goal with 6:39 left in the first.

The goal broke things open for the Hawks as Lecavalier again had a hand in the second goal of the frame. Amy Menke batted a puck into the net after a Lecavalier shot that made it 2-0 with 2:41 left in the first.

“I think we got a couple bounces and we were able to bury them,” UND head coach Brian Idalski said. “I thought that that was important. Obviously playing with the lead, it always makes it a little bit easier for us. It was nice to be able to capitalize a couple times early.”

As the game entered the second, the Beavers scored a power-play goal of their own with 7:47 left in the period. Alexis Joyce fired a shot off Shaw that was swatted into the back of the net by Bergland. Miller also earned an assist on the goal that halved the deficit to 2-1.

“I really liked the way our team responded,” Scanlan said. “I thought we certainly gave ourselves a chance. Great effort by Bergy on her goal to make it 2-1.”

The goal marked the third consecutive game that Bergland has found the back of the net.

“Just trying to get in front of the net, take the goalie’s eyes away is a big thing in this league,” Bergland said. “Like I said last time, just trying to good around the perimeter of the net is really big.”

Bemidji State had an opportunity to draw the game even on another power play late in the second but the Beavers came up empty handed. BSU was winning the shot battle 20-17 but trailed UND 2-1 after two periods.

The Beavers hung with the Hawks throughout the third as each team saw scoring chances come and go without any success.

With just less than two minutes to go in regulation, BSU pulled Brittni Mowat from goal for the extra attacker. Charly Dahlquist scored on the empty net with 1:37 left to allow UND a little bit of insurance late in regulation.

Bergland and Madison Hutchinson each had good looks at the net on a BSU power play that ended the game but the Hawks left Bemidji with a 3-1 victory.

“The challenge for us now is to go on the road and try to see if we can repeat the same effort, the same battle level, the same compete level,” Scanlan said. “Grand Forks is not an easy place to play and we’ve gotta go there with the right mindset. We just need the same effort. It’s a big game for us. Obviously, it’s a big game for them.”

Mowat finished with 23 saves while Shaw stopped 34 shots for UND.

Bemidji State and North Dakota will square off for the final game of the home-and-home series at 2:07 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in Grand Forks, N.D.

North Dakota 3, Bemidji State 1

UND 2 0 1-- 3

BSU 0 1 0-- 1

First period -- 1, UND, Lecavalier (Kolstad), 13:21; 2, UND, Menke (Lecavalier, Thiessen), 17:19.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Bergland (Joyce, Miller), 12:13, PP.

Third period -- 4, UND, Dahlquist (Theodosopoulos, Hirschy), 18:23, EN.