MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers surge to 78-62 win

Behind 25 from the freshman guard, BSU soared after halftime, powering past Concordia-St. Paul for a 78-62 win at the BSU Gymnasium.

“It’s really fun,” Green said. “When you get hot, I can’t even explain it. It’s a good feeling. It’s a good feeling.”

Green surpassed his first half production just 57 seconds into the second, propelling Bemidji State (8-12, 6-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) to a 12-2 run, pulling away from a one-point game.

And although the Golden Bears (4-18, 1-14, NSIC) clawed back within five at 47-42 with 13 minutes remaining, Green capped off a 6-0 run in response with a fast-break bucket.

Then, if there was any doubt, Green hit back-to-back threes from the same spot to put BSU up 72-54 and get the game out of reach.

“He’s fun. I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s done a great job for us all year long,” Boschee said of Green. “Talented young man. A lot of growth for him. I’m glad he’s wearing green and white.”

The Beavers actually looked to be cruising towards an easy win early on, taking a dominant 12-2 lead four minutes in. CSP responded, however, going on an 11-2 spurt and soon after taking the edge at 19-18.

Trading leads for the rest of the half, BSU retook a 30-29 advantage by the break, but exploded with a 48-33 advantage in the final 20 minutes.

By the final horn, Green had tied his career-high with 25 points, leading the way for a 78-62 blowout victory.

“We’re so much better,” Boschee said of his team’s growth throughout the year. “It shows. We were much more efficient (in the second half), and we scored a lot of points.”

Ben Best finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds, even after spending the final six minutes on the sideline. Christian Pekarek added 12 points and seven assists, as well.

CSP was paced by 19 points from Sam Siganos, getting an additional 14 from Max Keefe and 13 from Brandon Matthews.

It’s becoming the norm,” said Green of BSU’s elevated play. “Freshmen aren’t really freshmen anymore… We’re clicking, we’re clicking really well.”

Bemidji State will return to the BSU Gymnasium at 6 p.m. tonight, taking on Minnesota State Mankato with hopes of getting its sixth win in the last eight games.