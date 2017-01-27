WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU not quite right in 68-60 loss

“We worked so hard that whole first half until one lapse, and that’s pretty much what costed us the game,” senior Allison Cordes said. “In the second half we were right with them, and even chipping away at (their lead), so we just gotta clean that up.”

Things were starting to look up for the Beavers (6-13, 3-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) in the second despite a 14-8 deficit after the first. BSU was back to within two at 19-17 when Sam Adamich got a floater to drop, closing out a 9-1 run.

But CSP surged soon after. The Golden Bears (14-7, 10-5 NSIC) got hot from the floor, closing out the half on its 16-2 run to grab a commanding 35-19 lead.

“That was really deflating,” said BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille. “Especially the way they did it, the downhill mentality and just really moving at a fast pace, we were playing catch-up basketball.”

Bemidji State used a 9-3 run midway through the third to get within 12 at 40-28, but the Bears wouldn’t break, maintaining a comfortable lead.

But down 59-39 with six minutes remaining, BSU began mounting a comeback. An Aimee Pelzer three got it within 10 at 64-54, still with two minutes to play. It got as close as nine, but the clock ran out on Bemidji State’s hopes before they could get CSP any further on its heels.

“We’d get a couple stops, and then we’d get a couple scores, but then they’d come back down and have a dagger of a three or an offensive board,” DeVille said. “It was just one of those games where you didn’t feel like we were in control at any point.”

A late three by Pelzer immediately at the buzzer got the difference to eight, but the deficit was too big to surmount, resulting in a 68-60 loss.

“They were still scoring on the other end, that was the problem,” Cordes said. “We would go down and score, but then they would come down and waste some time off the clock and then still get a score.”

Pelzer led BSU with 25 points, coming within four of 1,000 in her career. Senske added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Cordes added seven points and four assists.

The Beavers will be back at 4 p.m. today, taking on Minnesota State Mankato at the BSU Gymnasium.