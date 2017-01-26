WOMEN’S HOCKEY: BSU’s shootout sniper

Esse, after all, prides herself on defense first and had, until Saturday, never participated in a shootout in a game in her four-year career at BSU.

Jim Scanlan knew better than to discount his senior defender.

“Carley has been good at it,” BSU’s head coach said about Esse’s shootout prowess.

The Beavers have a shootout contest every Thursday in practice and Esse frequently advances deep into the tournament.

But still, Esse wasn’t convinced. With the Beavers up 1-0 in the best-of-three shootout, her goal would have been the decider in round three.

“I was kind of hesitant at first,” she said. “I know (UMD’s Maddie Rooney is) a good goalie. I personally thought, I’m more of a shooter in a shootout situation and I thought it would be better if someone deked on her. So I didn’t know if I’d be able to get the job done… but then I thought, well, I’ll try it and see what happens. It worked out.”

Esse skated up to Rooney and hesitated for a second in the slot before firing the puck past the UMD goalie to give the Beavers the shootout victory and the extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings. BSU had rallied to tie it at 2-2 in the third period to take the game to overtime.

Not bad for a player who, by her own accord, likes to play defense first and has just three career points (all assists) for BSU.

“I would say I’m very defensive and that’s one thing I take pride in, because I like to go against the top players,” she said. “I feel confident against them defensively. That’s what I feel most comfortable doing.”

The 5-foot-8 defenseman was a five-year letterwinner at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, where her father, Dave, is the boys head coach. Dave played defense for North Dakota briefly before transferring to Wisconsin Superior, and the younger Esse said she learned all of what she knows about defense from him.

“I think I’ve learned literally everything from him,” Esse said. “Obviously the coaches here have tweaked me into the player I am now too, but Dad always has something to say to me, weather good or bad. And he notices the very little things that most people wouldn’t. I really appreciate him because that makes me a better player.”

Scanlan said Esse, who is one of BSU’s captains this year, is a big defensive presence for the Beavers (9-13-2, 5-13-2 WCHA) and is a good leader precisely because she doesn’t get rattled when doing things like taking the deciding shot in a big shootout.

“She’s extremely sound defensively, and she’s very even keel,” Scanlan said. “She just plays very solid. She’s poised. I knew putting her out there, she wasn’t going to get nervous or rattled and that wasn’t an easy situation to be in. For Carley to execute the way she did, that says a lot about her as a person, to be able to handle that pressure, and just be able to execute like she does in practice.”

“It was pretty awesome, and it’s something special I’ll always remember from here,” said Esse, who grew up in UMD’s backyard. “It’s always a big game that I liked to get pumped up for against Duluth because I watched them growing up. So it’s always fun taking some points away from them.”

The Beavers, who are currently in seventh place in the WCHA, are just one point behind both Ohio State and St. Cloud State, tied for fifth.

They take on North Dakota this weekend in a home-and-home series. BSU hosts the Fighting Hawks (12-9-5, 9-7-4 WCHA) at 7:07 p.m. today at the Sanford Center before taking on UND In Grand Forks on Sunday, Jan. 29. UND swept BSU in their home-and-home earlier this season, winning 5-2 in Grand Forks and 2-0 in Bemidji.

“They’re a lot like us,” Esse said. “They like to block shots. They always have a good goaltender. Our big thing is going to be getting pucks to the net and going to the net. Hopefully one will get there for us, because obviously we want to stop the puck too. It’s always been a close game between us.”