After the Beavers sat out in the tournament's first year, they came into the 2015 field as heavy underdogs. They won the whole darn thing anyway, beating Minnesota Duluth 4-0 before upsetting Minnesota State -- the nation’s No. 1 team at the time -- 3-1 in the title game. BSU goalie Michael Bitzer, then a freshman, introduced himself to the national stage when he stopped 54 of 55 shots to earn the tournament’s MVP.

Last season, BSU was again an underdog but topped Minnesota in the first round -- their first win over the Gophers since 2009 -- before falling to St. Cloud State in the title game.

“We’re fortunate, especially our class, we’ve had the opportunity to play in it all three years,” said Bitzer, a Moorhead native. “It’s been a good proving ground for us. We won it my freshman year, then last year versus Minnesota was a big game for us. I think it’s a big stage where people notice us if we play well.”

The tournament is set to end after this season and the Beavers hope they can create one more memory. BSU takes on St. Cloud State in a 4 p.m. semifinal game today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. If they win, they will take on either Minnesota or Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the title game and the chance to hoist the cup one final time.

“We just have to win two games, and (the trophy) will be in our barn for however long. Maybe forever,” BSU senior forward Nate Arentz said.

The Lakeville native said he’ll be sad to see the tournament disappear from the college hockey landscape.

“It’s a really good tournament, and it’s really good competition,” he said. “It’s super-cool to have all the Minnesota teams battling it out. It’s kind of a bummer we’re not going to have it anymore. But as a senior, I just kind of want to win it for the boys to have back here.”

Unlike the last two trips they’ve made to the X, the Beavers (16-9-3, 16-4-2 WCHA) aren’t exactly underdogs this time around. BSU comes into the field ranked No. 20 in the country and lead the WCHA with nine points.

And with just six conference games remaining until the WCHA playoffs begin, BSU head coach Tom Serratore said this final step out of league play will do the Beavers good.

“We’ve done well in this tournament the last two years, so you want to have a good showing, especially going into the stretch run of our own season,” Serratore said.

Serratore and the Beavers compared the North Star Cup to playing in a regional.

“We know if we make it to a regional, you’re going to be playing two good teams,” Bitzer said. “This is the same format. We’re going to play two different teams on back-to-back days and you have to win both. This is a good test for us to see if we’re ready for that type of situation and see if we’ve been preparing well.”

St. Cloud State is under .500, with an 11-12-1 record, but they’ve played a tough schedule and are sixth in the eight-team NCHC (and just four points behind third-place Western Michigan). Minnesota Duluth, who BSU saw Dec. 16-17, is No. 2 in the country and is coming off a sweep of North Dakota in Grand Forks. And Minnesota, ranked No. 6 nationally, leads the Big Ten.

The Beavers have yet to win a nonconference game this season and are 0-5-1 against North Dakota, Minnesota Duluth and Princeton. A pair of wins this weekend could help BSU’s chances at an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. Right now they are ranked No. 24 in the Pairwise rankings, which would be outside the window.

But Bitzer said that’s not on their minds at the moment.

“I don’t think we’re too concerned with not winning any nonconference games yet,” he said. “We’ve had a bunch of close games with some good teams, and the pucks just haven’t gone our way. We prepare the same for every game, we just want to give ourselves a chance to win.”