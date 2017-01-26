MEN’S BASKETBALL: Pekarek peaking for BSU

“I’m just trying to play with what the defense gives me,” Pekarek said. “Coach (Mike Boschee) has confidence in me, telling me to keep going, keep doing what you’re doing, just be a little more aggressive. (I’ve) just taken opportunities as they’ve arose, just trying to play my game. It’s worked out.”

After three straight games without a point, Pekarek has scored 13.5 per-game in his last four -- more than double his season average. He has also flirted with a triple-double, coming three rebounds shy of the feat in a recent upset over Southwest Minnesota State.

“All of our players have the capability of having a big game,” said Boschee. “(Pekarek) is doing a good job of being able to make plays for us, as well. His production has gone up.”

With Pekarek’s lift, the Beavers (7-12, 5-9 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have surged to win four of the last six.

“We just gotta keep doing what we’re doing,” Pekarek said. “We can just control what we do, and hope that things work out for us in the end.”

This weekend, BSU will host Concordia-St. Paul (4-17, 1-13 NSIC) and Minnesota State Mankato (13-7, 8-6 NSIC) with hopes of continuing its push for playoff position. The first opportunity will come at 8 p.m. tonight against the Golden Bears, with the Mavericks to follow at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

“I’m just looking at Concordia and Mankato this weekend and the necessity to be at our best,” said Boschee. “Our mindset is strictly on trying to get as many guys (as possible) to play at a high level.”

“We think the sky’s the limit,” Pekarek added. “We just gotta defend, rebound, play for a full 40 minutes… If we do things like that, we think we can be successful with any team in the league.”

Beavers to recognize “It’s a Slam Dunk, Don’t Drive Drunk”

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the BSU basketball teams will recognize the “It’s a Slam Dunk, Don’t Drive Drunk” campaign to raise awareness and secure signatures from fans pledging to drive responsibly.

The event will commemorate Drake Bigler, the five-month-old son of Southwest Minnesota State men’s basketball head coach Brad Bigler, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012.

The campaign has raised more than 300,000 signatures in its four years throughout the NSIC, while Saturday will serve as the fifth annual event.