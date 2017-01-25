BSU baseball picked to finish 13th in NSIC

Junior outfielder Scott Litchy and sophomore catcher Gunner Olszewski were named players to watch for the Beavers.

The Beavers totaled 54 points in the poll while Minnesota State led all programs with 192 points and 10 first-place votes. BSU is slotted between Southwest Minnesota State in 12th (57 points) and Minot State in 14th (38 points) in the poll. The Beavers bring back six positional starters and 10 total pitchers for the 2017 season.

Litchy, a native of Avon, Minn., led the returning roster with a .368 batting average, a .601 slugging percentage, 71 hits, 51 runs batted in, 16 doubles, 10 stolen bases, seven home runs and four triples during 2016.

Olszewski, from Alvin, Texas, is the only returning Beaver selected to the 2016 NSIC All-Conference squad after being placed on the second team. He averaged .327 from the plate and a .519 slugging percentage with 30 runs batted in, eight stolen bases and a .980 fielding percentage in 40 games played and started.

BSU begins the 2017 schedule March 3-5 with a three-game series at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo.