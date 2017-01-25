Two transfers to join BSU volleyball
Bemidji State head volleyball coach Kevin Ulmer announced Wednesday the addition of two transfers to the BSU volleyball program in 2017. Madison Filipiak, a sophomore middle hitter from International Falls, and Sami Leach, a redshirt junior setter from Franklin, Wis., will each join the Beaver volleyball program for the 2017 season.
Filipiak and Leach join Anna Averkamp, Rebecka Cronin, Rebekah Schroeder, Taylor Nier and Hope Splinter as new additions to the program.
All signees are contingent upon admission to BSU and compliance with NCAA rules, including certification by the NCAA Eligibility Center.