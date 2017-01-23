TRACK AND FIELD: BSU's Barker wins 60 at Twin Ports Open

Barker was one of two BSU individuals to earn event victories while the Beavers added three relay wins to finish the meet with five event titles.

In her second collegiate meet, Barker clocked a time of 8.04-seconds in the 60-meter dash to claim her second straight victory in that event, while placing fourth in the 400-meter dash (1:10.13) and teaming up with Alex Coleman, Kristen Petron and Christa Benson turn in a 1:52.55 in the 200-meter relay and claim an event title.

Sarone Paulzine, Vanessa Rae Lopez, Jane Austin and Madison Kealy posted a win in the 4x1,600-meter (24:14.87), while Paulzine, Lopez and Kealy teamed up with Petron for a distance medley relay win (14:44.54).

BSU also fared well in the throwing events. Savanah Olson recorded a toss of 40-feet, 7.75 inches on her fourth attempt in the shot put to win the event by more than six inches, while teammate Samara Tobeck finished second in the weight throw, logging a season-best distance of 46-9.

The Beavers return to the track next weekend at the Cobber Duals and MSU Mavericks Open on Jan. 27-28