Just 44 seconds into the third period, Baudry capped a five-goal BSU night against Ferris State when he finished off a 3-on-2 chance from Gerry and Leo Fitzgerald.

“I’d been kind of dry (lately),” Baudry said. “Gerry gave me a nice pass so I could finally get my first one. I think I kicked it out to Leo, then those guys played a little tic-tac-toe there to set me up.”

It was that kind of night for the Beavers, who scored early, and then often en route to a 5-1 victory over Ferris State in Western Collegiate Hockey Association action Saturday night at the Sanford Center.

Five different players scored for the Beavers (16-9-3, 15-4-2 WCHA) who salvaged the series split after the Bulldogs (8-15-4, 7-10-3 WCHA) won Friday night’s matchup 5-2.

Forwards Gerry Fitzgerald, Myles Fitzgerald, Phil Marinaccio and Kyle Bauman, as well as Baudry, eached finished with a goal and an assist, while Leo Fitzgerald had a pair of helpers, as BSU scored more than three goals for the first time since a 5-2 win over Northern Michigan in November.

“It’s always nice when a lot of guys can get on the board and spread it out along the lines,” Baudry said.

All five goals were scored at even strength -- something the Beavers haven’t been able to do much as of late.

“For whatever reason last night, we probably had more scoring chances, but we didn’t convert,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Less scoring chances tonight, but you convert. So sometimes, it’s a quirky game. But it was nice to get five 5-on-5 goals, because we’ve been struggling there a little bit in the goalscoring department, especially 5-on-5.”

Unlike Friday’s game, when Ferris State scored the game’s first two goals, the Beavers kicked off the game with an early goal to take a 1-0 lead just 3:53 into play.

Myles Fitzgerald tipped in a shot from his brother Leo. The puck actually hit Myles’ calf and fluttered over Ferris goaltender Darren Smith.

BSU played with the lead for much of the first but the Bulldogs found the equalizer late in the first, when Jared VanWormer found Chad McDonald with an excellent pass in front of the BSU net. McDonald easily beat Michael Bitzer to make it 1-1.

But the Beavers took control with two early second-period goals.

Bauman pushed in a third-chance rebound just 1:30 into the game to make it 2-1. Then, Marinaccio picked up a loose puck less than two minutes later and buried his breakaway chance over Smith’s shoulder to make it 3-1.

“Getting two goals is huge in this league. And being the first team to three, you’re pretty much going to win the game because it’s such a defensive league,” Gerry Fitzgerald said of the fact that the Beavers were able to get to three goals in the first 25 minutes of play. “But (those goals) brought some energy on the bench and everyone was going after that. We kinda figured hey, if we keep playing this way, we’re going to win the game, so that’s what we did.”

The Bulldogs also had a breakaway opportunity a few minutes later, when VanWormer was all alone at the BSU blue-line. His teammate found him with a solid outlet pass but Bitzer gloved the shot to keep it 3-1.

Gerry Fitzgerald added a late second-period goal to make it 4-1; that score, with 6:37 left in the period, spelled the end for Smith, who allowed four goals on 17 shots. Justin Kapelmaster, who made 34 saves in Ferris’ 5-2 win on Friday, came in to relieve him.

The Beavers closed the game out with a solid third period that included Baudry’s goal.

Although the Beavers were outshot 33-30, Baudry said they were able to get the fortuitous bounces on Saturday that they didn’t get on Friday.

“Yesterday, it’s not like we didn’t have chances, but today we capitalized on those chances and maybe limited their chances more,” he said. “We held them to just one goal, so i think that was a big part of our success.”

“I thought we were skating better tonight,” Gerry Fitzgerald added. “I thought our back pressure was good. And every line was going. We weren’t having a good shift then a bad one, the flow was going. It was a great game.”

BSU returns to the ice next week when they will participate in the North Star College Cup at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Beavers take on St. Cloud State in the first round.

Notes: Former BSU coach R.H. “Bob” Peters dropped the puck before Saturday’s game. The Beavers celebrated anniversary of he and his wife, Lou, being associated with the program. Peters was BSU’s coach from 1966 to 2001, where he recorded 702 wins at BSU while winning 13 national championships and 16 conference titles.

FSU 1 0 0-- 1

BSU 1 3 1-- 5

First Period -- 1, BSU, L.Fitzgerald (G.Fitzgerald, Baudry), 3:53; 2, FSU, McDonald (VanWormer), 16:56. Penalties -- BSU, L.Fitzgerald (Hooking), 6:01.

Second Period -- 3, BSU, Bauman (Marinaccio, Billett), 1:30; 4, BSU, Marinaccio (Bauman, O’Connor), 3:07; 5, BSU, G.Fitzgerald (M.Fitzgerald, Muck), 13:23. Penalties -- None.

Third Period -- 6, Baudry (G.Fitzgerald, L.Fitzgerald), 0:44. Penalties -- BSU, O’Connor (Roughing), 1:10; FSU, Maloney (Roughing), 1:10; FSU, Killins (Interference), 6:25; BSU, Whitecloud (Holding), 7:14.

Shots On Goal -- FSU, 9-15-9--33; BSU, 9-12-9--30. Goalies (Shots-Saves, Time) -- FSU, Smith (17-13, 33:23); Kapelmaster (13-12, 26:37). BSU, Bitzer (33-32). Penalties-Minutes -- FSU, 2-4; BSU, 3-6; Power Plays-Opportunities -- FSU, 0-for-2; BSU, 0-for-1.