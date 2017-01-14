MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers outrun Mustangs, 96-86

It was a battle throughout, as nobody got an advantage greater than two points in the first seven minutes. But then Shane White sparked a run to give the Beavers a lead. He rose up and blocked a shot hard off the backboard, which Christian Pekarek corralled and dished to Jai'Vionne Green in transition. Soon after, Pekarek stepped up and drained a three to cap off the 9-0 run, putting BSU ahead 23-16.

The Mustangs (14-3, 9-3 NSIC) inched back into it from there, eventually tying the game at 26-all. The teams went back to trading small leads, but SMSU's Ryan Bruggeman hit a corner three at the buzzer, finishing off a 6-0 spurt and sending the Mustangs into the break with a 48-42 lead.

But Bemidji State responded after halftime. They Beavers went on an 8-0 run to take back a 57-55 lead while keeping Southwest Minnesota State scoreless for over five minutes.

And although SMSU finally found the hoop again, BSU had no intentions of staying close. Bemidji State broke a 59-all tie with 12 straight points, taking control with a double-digit advantage with six minutes to play.

A furious 11-2 Mustang run shortly after cut it to five at 80-75 in two minutes. But the Beavers regrouped, scoring nine of the next 10 points.

"(Head coach Mike Boschee) told us... they're gonna make shots, we just gotta come back and really fight," said Green. "When we get down, we just gotta work our offense and keep everything going."

The dagger came on Green's late fast-break dunk, giving Bemidji State a sizeable 89-76 cushion.

From there, BSU kept control and came away with the 96-87 signature win.

"It means a lot. We were really composed," said Boschee. "We were really patient, we found the open guy and then we attacked. And that was huge. When we attacked their pressure and got some layups for Ben (Best), I can't say enough about how important that was for the outcome of this game."

Green finished with a career-high 25 points, while Pekarek neared a triple-double with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Best pitched in 17, while Jacob McNallan added 11 and Logan Bader 10.

"(This win) proves that we're good enough to beat some of these good teams. It proves that we're growing," said Boschee. "We couldn't have done this earlier in the year."

SMSU was paced by Taylor Schafer's 23, Carter Kirk's 14, and 13 from Bruggeman.

Bemidji State has won three of its last four, and will look to keep rolling at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on the road at Minot State.

"I feel like we can take the energy from this game and carry it over to the next week and the next week, and just keep this train moving," Green said.

Bemidji State 96, Southwest Minnesota State 86

SMSU 48 38—86

BSU 42 54—96

Southwest Minnesota State (14-3, 9-3 NSIC)—Schafer 7-16 5-5 22; Kirk 7-7 0-0 14; Bruggeman 6-11 0-0 13; Davis 4-8 3-4 11; Bartlett 4-8 0-0 11; Moen 3-6 0-0 6; Lee 2-6 0-0 5; Weg 2-4 0-0 4; Osmundson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 8-9 86.

Bemidji State (6-11, 4-8 NSIC)—Green 10-19 2-3 25; Pekarek 6-12 4-6 19; Best 6-9 5-7 17; McNallan 4-6 3-4 11; Bader 2-8 5-6 10; Wendt 3-7 1-2 9; White 1-2 1-1 3; Harvey 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-64 21-29 96.