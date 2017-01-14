WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers play small, win big

The Beavers (5-11, 2-10 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) started strong early, but center Sydney Arrington picked up her second foul less than three minutes in. Then with two minutes to go in the first, center Sierra Senske was whistled for her second foul.

Emma Rappe filled in, rattling off 11 points in the second quarter after BSU had a 21-16 lead through the first.

“Emma, she really stepped it up, which helped us a lot so we could drive in and dish it to her, and she was finishing,” said Aimee Pelzer. “Getting assists, and our team passing that well and finishing, that’s what the game’s all about.”

SMSU (2-14, 2-10 NSIC) stuck around, using its size down low to remain within striking distance. But Pelzer found Rappe for a short jumper, giving Bemidji State a 33-23 lead. Then, after the Mustangs scored five straight, BSU closed the half in a big way.

Rappe’s scoring spark included a jumper from the baseline that started Bemidji State’s late surge. Pelzer knocked down back-to-back threes to cap off the 17-2 run that gave the Beavers a 50-30 halftime lead. Her second, a 28-foot buzzer beater, buried the Mustangs before the horn.

The teams traded buckets after halftime, until Hanna Zerr found Senske down low for an easy score, putting BSU ahead 68-42, the largest lead of the night. Southwest Minnesota State inched back into it from there, but Bemidji State still led comfortably 70-53 after the third.

But in the fourth, the Beavers had to weather the storm a bit. The pressure was mounting on BSU until Pelzer found Senske with a sneaky no-look pass, alleviating the stress and keeping a sizeable lead.

Bemidji State took care of the ball and made its free throws down the stretch, coming away with the 82-66 victory.

“The resilience of finally fighting something out and starting the game ahead, instead of (behind), shows that we give ourselves a chance,” head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We can be a pretty threatening team if we have that type of balance and effort.”

Senske paced the Beavers with 19 points, while Pelzer recorded 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Rappe added 13 points to go alongside 11 from Allison Cordes. Tatum Sheley notched eight dimes, as well.

As a team, Bemidji State finished with 25 assists on 28 made field goals.

“I mean, my goodness, the unselfishness,” DeVille said. “Who are you gonna take away, and who are you gonna guard?... that’s just unselfish basketball.”

The Beavers will next travel west to face Minot State at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, in Minot.