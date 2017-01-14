BSU track hosts Super 8 meet
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State track and field newcomers Jada Barker and Vanessa Rae Lopez each won two events to headline the Beavers at the Super 8 Open Saturday at the Gillett Wellness Center.
Barker placed first in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash events in her BSU debut. The freshman finished just 0.13 seconds off school record pace in the 60, posting a time of 8.01 seconds, while she won the 200 by nearly a second (0.63), breaking the tape in 26.87.
On the opposite end of the running event spectrum, Lopez pushed finished more than five seconds ahead of her closest competition to post a time of 5:30.06 and then clocked a time of 11:18.03 in the 3,000-meter run.
In addition to Barker and Lopez grabbing first place, Savanah Olson also took top honors winning the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 11.50 inches, while Samara Tobeck stretched the tape to 46-00.75 in the weight throw to place second.
The Beavers return to action Saturday, Jan. 21 when they travel to Wisconsin-Superior to compete in the Twin Ports Open.