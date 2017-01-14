BSU track hosts Super 8 meet

Barker placed first in the 60-meter and 200-meter dash events in her BSU debut. The freshman finished just 0.13 seconds off school record pace in the 60, posting a time of 8.01 seconds, while she won the 200 by nearly a second (0.63), breaking the tape in 26.87.

On the opposite end of the running event spectrum, Lopez pushed finished more than five seconds ahead of her closest competition to post a time of 5:30.06 and then clocked a time of 11:18.03 in the 3,000-meter run.

In addition to Barker and Lopez grabbing first place, Savanah Olson also took top honors winning the shot put with a throw of 41 feet, 11.50 inches, while Samara Tobeck stretched the tape to 46-00.75 in the weight throw to place second.

The Beavers return to action Saturday, Jan. 21 when they travel to Wisconsin-Superior to compete in the Twin Ports Open.