MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers hold on to beat BGSU 2-1

Dylan McCrory and Jay Dickman each scored for the No. 17 Beavers who improved to 15-7-3 overall and 15-2-2-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play. Dickman also recorded an assist to finish with two points.

Goalie Michael Bitzer nearly pitched another shutout, holding the Falcons (10-12-2, 8-8-1-1 WCHA) scoreless for the first 56 minutes.

Bitzer withstood a barrage of shots unleashed by BGSU near the midway point in the first period, making three successive stops to keep the game scoreless.

McCrory almost got the Beavers on the board with a high shot that was gloved by goalie Chris Nell in the closing seconds of a BSU power play.

The freshman would eventually get his goal, however.

With 2:01 left in the first, McCrory skated into the attacking zone, evaded a defender and fired a shot glove side on Nell that found the twine for a 1-0 lead.

The Beavers took to the man advantage again approaching the halfway point of the game and struck gold.

Kyle Bauman sent a shot towards the net that was deflected in by Dickman for the power-play goal. Myles Fitzgerald also earned an assist on the goal that put BSU up 2-0 with 11:20 left in the second.

The third period was a different animal for Bowling Green.

The hosts had more luck with puck possession and mounted a series of scoring chances that threatened Bitzer’s shutout as they outshot the Beavers 12-4 in the final frame.

T.J. Roo nearly erased any chance of a Falcons comeback as he went on a breakaway with under seven minutes to play but Nell gloved it for the save.

Minutes later, Mitch McLain swept in a puck that Bitzer could not corral in the crease to bring the Falcons to within a goal with 3:55 left in regulation. The goal ended Bemidji State’s streak of 34 straight opponent power-play opportunities without a goal that began Nov. 12 at Minnesota State.

BGSU pulled Nell for an extra attacker and called timeout with 1:26 remaining to draw up the potential game-tying goal.

The Falcons pressured for the equalizer but the Beavers held on for the 2-1 win.

The teams will be back at it tonight for the series finale at 7:37 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised in Canada by TSN and in the U.S. on the American Sports Network. Bemidji viewers can also catch the game on KSTC-TV.

Bemidji State 2, Bowling Green 1

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

BG 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU, McCrory (Dickman, Billett), 17:59.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Dickman (Bauman, M. Fitzgerald), 8:40, PP.

Third period -- 3, BG, McLain (Friedman, Baylis), 16:05, PP.

Saves -- Bitzer (BSU) 27; Nell (BG) 25.