A 1-0 win over Alaska Anchorage brought the Beavers to 14-7-3 overall and to 14-2-2-2 with 46 points in the league standings, giving BSU a 10-point lead over Michigan Tech for first place and securing a postseason appearance.

“That’s nice to do I guess. It’s just something I really didn’t think about and really you’re just concerned about the next games,” said BSU head coach Tom Serratore. “We started off strong right here, we want to continue strong, we want to finish strong. It’s not necessarily about the playoffs right now. It’s about where are we going to be at the end of the year when playoffs start. That’s what we’re concerned about right now.”

At the moment the No. 17-ranked Beavers own a 20-point lead in the standings over third-place Bowling Green, the team picked to win the conference in the preseason and Bemidji State’s opponent tonight and Friday, Jan. 6. Tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. and Friday’s game is set for 7:37 p.m.

BGSU split its most recent WCHA series at Alaska before the holiday break and beat RIT last Friday to enter tonight with a two-game winning streak. The Beavers swept the Falcons at home by scores of 2-1 and 4-1 to open the season Oct. 7-8.

“Well obviously on tape they’re probably the best team in our league,” Serratore said. “They’re deep at every position. They’ve had a lot of success over the course of the last four years and they’re playing their best hockey right now… They’re going to be challenging games.”

Following the long, redeye flight from Anchorage to Chicago late Saturday, the Beavers had a couple of days of downtime in the Windy City before continuing on to Bowling Green, Ohio on Tuesday.

The team practiced in suburban Chicago and took in a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center on Monday night, stopping to pose for pictures with the statues of Chicago Blackhawks greats Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita afterwards.

“It’s fun for the guys and it breaks it up,” Serratore said. “It’s a long trip and again it’s nice to be able to do somethings while you’re on the road. It was good that there was a game. Obviously we would’ve liked to went to a Hawks game but as long as the Hawks weren’t playing, the Bulls were playing, it was a great experience for everybody.”

The Bowling Green series will run from Thursday to Friday because of Serratore’s desire to cut down on the number of days the team is on the road, which worked out well because of both schools being on winter break.

Serratore says playing the series a day earlier than usual is not much different than what the team is used to, though keeping players rested remains a priority.

“Rest is your best weapon,” he said. “You have to manage that as a coach. You have to make sure the guys can sleep in, that they eat well and have energy. That’s what you have to do when you have a road trip like this because guys aren’t used to it.”

Injury report

The Beavers offense suffered another injury up front last weekend.

Junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald will be out of the lineup this week with an upper-body injury after missing the final two periods of Saturday’s game in Anchorage.

Senior forward Brendan Harms also remains injured with an upper-body injury he suffered Dec. 17 against Minnesota Duluth.

The series finale on Friday night will be nationally televised in Canada on TSN, as well as locally in Minnesota.

“I think it’s great for Bemidji State, I think it’s great for our university, I think it’s great for our community,” Serratore said. “I think anytime you’re recognized on TV that’s a huge bonus, especially in Canada. We do a lot of recruiting in Canada so to get that recognition north of the border, you can’t put a price tag on that.”

Twin Cities-based KSTC-3 Me-TV will air the game while the American Sports Network will also stream it online. Bemidji fans can tune in on channel 591 (Midcontinent) or 43 (Paul Bunyan Communications).