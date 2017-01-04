MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU ready for Sanford Center experience

“We gotta come out strong,” freshman Jai’Vionne Green said. “I think it’ll be tough to play, because it’s a lot of guys’ first time playing there. It’s a different experience to the (normal) gym. It should be fun.”

BSU (3-9, 1-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) has seven players on the roster without experience at the Sanford Center. But even still, Bemidji State is looking forward to the opportunity.

“(I’m going to) just take it as any other game. Go in and play hard,” junior Sharif Black said. “Biggest thing is just competing on both ends of the floor. There’s gonna be a lot of nerves probably. It’s a much different venue. It’ll definitely be fun, though.”

“It’s a first-class venue. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for us as players. It’s a combination that I think everyone is excited about,” said head coach Mike Boschee. “Hopefully that translates to really good play for 40 minutes... It’s certainly fun.”

The Beavers will get St. Cloud State at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, followed by Minnesota Duluth at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and then Minnesota Crookston at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

BSU topped the Bulldogs 75-73 earlier this season, but fell by a combined four points to SCSU and UMC as part of a current six-game losing streak. Part of the problem has been slow starts.

“I think it’s really important (to come out strong). Both halves,” said Boschee. “It kinda sets the tone. Now it’s not the means to the end all the time, but it certainly is very helpful, where you’re playing with a lead and feeling good about yourself, as opposed to trying to claw back all the time.”

After scoring 59 points in its most recent 20 minutes, BSU will bring some momentum into the series.

“I think it gives us a lot of confidence because we know we can do it if we do the right things, which is what we’re taught everyday in practice,” said Black. “Everyday we’re told, ‘just bring it.’”

It’s a different venue, but Bemidji State is bringing in the same mindset.

“I’m just gonna take it like a normal game,” Green said. “Just go out and have fun.”