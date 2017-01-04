WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers ready for ‘must-win’ series

“It is tough when you lose so many games in a row. It’s obviously not the way you want it to go,” said senior guard Tatum Sheley, whose Beavers have lost seven straight. “It’s tough at times, but we’ve had a good attitude about it. We kinda look at each week differently and just try to do as best as we can in practice that week to bring it in the games on the weekend.”

BSU (3-8, 0-7 NSIC) will get a little change of scenery to help break the streak. Against St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota Crookston, Bemidji State has three games on its plate for the third annual Sanford Center series.

“It’s always fun,” Sheley said of the event. “It’s an amazing facility and we won last year there, so I think we’re just looking forward to it that much more (since) we have a win under our belts there.”

The series will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, versus the Huskies, followed by a 4 p.m. showdown on Saturday, Jan. 7, with the Bulldogs. And finally, the Beavers will play the Golden Eagles in a third game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Although BSU defeated SCSU at the Sanford Center last season (which was its first win at the venue), it dropped a 111-107 double-overtime decision earlier this year on the road.

“We watched the things that went wrong in that game, so I think, even though we did play so tough with them, we know that we can even play tougher,” Sheley said.

“It was 100-some to 100-some,” added head coach Chelsea DeVille. “That can’t happen, that many possessions, whether it’s overtime or not, can’t happen because we’re not that type of team. We just need to control possessions and take great shots.”

If they do that, the Beavers like their chances.

“We are close and we’ve been playing tough with good teams, so we know we can play with anyone,” Sheley said. “(Getting) a win under our belts I think is just gonna help us so much with confidence.”

But despite heading into the series with optimism, there is still a sense of urgency with DeVille.

“We’re in the must-win category right now,” she said.