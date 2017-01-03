MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall to No. 17 in rankings

The Beavers fell 4-1 to the Seawolves in the series opener Friday before rebounding with a 1-0 shutout win on Saturday to earn the split. The team now sits at 14-7-3 overall and 14-2-2-2 in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.

BSU has been ranked in the poll for 13 straight weeks, reaching as high as No. 10.

The Beavers dropped out of the national rankings in the USA Today/USA Hockey Coaches Poll where they had previously been ranked No. 15 in the Dec. 19 rankings. BSU still received 17 votes in the poll, the third-most of any team not to crack the Top 15.

Bemidji State will continue its road trip this week with a rare Thursday-Friday series at Bowling Green. Puck drop for Thursday's game is set for 6:07 p.m. while Friday's game is slated for 7:37 p.m. The series finale will also be televised on TSN, Canada's largest sports network.