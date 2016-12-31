MEN'S BASKETBALL: First half does in BSU

BSU (3-9, 1-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) put up 59 second-half points, nearly triple its 21 before the intermission, but the hole was too deep to climb out of as the Warriors (7-5, 4-4 NSIC) kept control of the game throughout.

Bemidji State scored first, but WSU made a statement immediately after with 14 straight points as BSU missed its next seven shots. And although the Beavers finally started to score, Winona State didn’t let up.

A 9-0 run put the Warriors ahead 36-12, tripling up Bemidji State on the scoreboard. And although that trend didn’t continue, WSU’s dominance did. By the half, they had a 49-21 lead.

But despite their first half struggles, the BSU offense flourished in the second.

Peyton Dibble capped off a 9-2 run with a three pointer that made it 58-35. Then, with 12 minutes, 50 seconds remaining, Sharif Black hit an and-one jumper to bring the score to 66-43. With the free throw, Bemidji State surpassed its first-half scoring total in just over eight minutes.

They continued to find the basket, but so did the Warriors.

Winona State kept answering, preventing the Beavers from making a game out of it before the night’s end. A Jai’Vionne Green dunk and Black three capped off a late 9-0 run that brought the score to 87-73. Shortly after, Black had a three-point play to bring it within 12, but with just two minutes remaining, the clock ran out on BSU for a 95-80 defeat.

Black led the team with 21 points and six assists, while Green finished with 19 and Ben Best 10.

Riley Bambenek put up 30 for Winona State, Tommy Gathje pitched in 15, Connor Flack tallied 12 and Isaiah Gray added 11 in the win.

The Beavers will return to the court at 8 p.m. Friday when they take on St. Cloud State at the Sanford Center.

Winona State 95, Bemidji State 80

BSU 21 59 -- 80

WSU 49 46 -- 95

BEMIDJI STATE (3-9, 1-6 NSIC) -- Black 21, Green 19, Best 10, Dibble 9, Harvey 7, Bader 4, Pekarek 4, Wendt 4, White 2, McNallan 0.

WINONA STATE (7-5, 4-4 NSIC) -- Bambenek 30, Gathje 15, Flack 12, Gray 11, Jeffs 9, Domask 7, Mongan 7, Wagner 3, Treder 1, Bauman 0.