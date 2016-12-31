WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers topped by No. 16 WSU

Aimee Pelzer got the Beavers (3-8, 0-7 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) off to a hot start, scoring 11 points within the first seven minutes on 4-for-4 shooting and a 3-for-3 from deep. She saw BSU off to a 11-8 lead, but the Warriors (12-2, 7-1 NSIC) shot well, too.

Winona State used a three from Jenny Tuttle as part of a 9-1 run to grab a 25-16 advantage before an Erica Gartner deep ball made it 25-19 after the first quarter.

The Bemidji State offense cooled off in the second, and WSU took advantage. They went on a 12-0 run that put the Beavers in a 40-28 hole after Tatum Sheley had tied the score at 28-all on a three. Pelzer scored the last five points of the half, resulting in a 40-33 game by the break.

Pelzer sparked a run for BSU in the third, however, finding Sheley in transition with a signature no-look pass, starting a 7-2 spurt that made it a two-point game at 44-42.

But the Warriors responded again, fending off Bemidji State with an 8-0 run that gave them back a double-digit lead.

WSU then proved its worth in the fourth, keeping the Beavers from mounting a comeback by trading buckets for the length of the quarter. BSU had it within seven points with over nine minutes left to play, but they never got closer by game’s end.

The Warriors were able to wind out the clock, sinking Bemidji State 76-66.

Pelzer recorded a career-high 25 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Sam Adamich added 12 points, while Sierra Senske finished with 10 points and nine boards.

Tuttle ended the night with 25 points of her own for WSU, including 21 before halftime. Hannah McGlone had 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Tara Roelofs and Kayla Timmerman also pitched in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Beavers will return home for a 6 p.m. matchup on Friday with St. Cloud State at the Sanford Center.

No. 16 Winona State 66, Bemidji State 76

BSU 19 14 15 18 -- 66

WSU 25 15 17 19 -- 76

BEMIDJI STATE (3-8, 0-7 NSIC) -- Pelzer 25, Adamich 12, Senske 10, Sheley 8, Cordes 3, Gartner 3, Zerr 3, Larson 2, Miller 0.

WINONA STATE (12-2, 7-1 NSIC) -- Tuttle 25, McGlone 14, Roelofs 13, Timmerman 10, Evenocheck 6, Panning 3, Weiland 3, Schaefer 2, Hackmann 0, Wirth 0, Wooldridge 0.