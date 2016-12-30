WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers drop nailbiter

The Beavers (3-7, 0-6 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) faced a stout defense from UIU (1-10, 1-6 NSIC) early in the game, falling behind 7-0 before working back into it for a 19-15 deficit by the end of the quarter.

And in the second, both defenses continued to lock down. In the quarter’s first five minutes, a single Peacock layup accounted for the only points. Aimee Pelzer finally broke BSU’s dry-spell with a jumper, but a 6-point second for Bemidji State resulted in a 27-21 halftime deficit.

The Beavers were hot out of the half, and a quick 7-0 run to start the third gave BSU a 28-27 lead. The teams traded leads from there, until Upper Iowa eventually took a 48-46 advantage with 10 minutes to play.

And in the fourth, Pelzer went on a personal 6-0 run, including back-to-back steals and scores, to put Bemidji State up 55-54. Then a Pelzer three helped regain the lead at 58-57 with four minutes to play, but an ensuing 8-2 run for the Peacocks closed the game for a 65-60 win.

Pelzer finished with 23 points in the loss as Sierra Senske added 12 and Sam Adamich 10.

Blair Klostermann’s 24 led all scorers, while Carly Pagel pitched in 15 and Ashley Rosenstiel had 10 for Upper Iowa.

The Beavers will be back in action at 4 p.m. today against No. 16 Winona State in Winona.

Upper Iowa 65, Bemidji State 60

BSU 15 6 25 14 -- 60

UIU 19 8 21 17 -- 65

BEMIDJI STATE (3-7 (0-6 NSIC)) -- Pelzer 8-21 4-5 23; Senske 4-9 4-4 12; Adamich 4-6 0-0 10; Cordes 1-3 3-3 5; Gartner 1-2 0-0 3; Sheley 1-11 1-1 3; Miller 0-0 2-2 2; Zerr 1-7 0-0 2; Larson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-61 14-15 60.

UPPER IOWA (1-10 (1-6 NSIC)) -- Klostermann 8-17 7-7 24; Pagel 5-12 5-9 15; Rosenstiel 3-6 4-4 10; Bergren 2-5 2-2 6; Ray 2-6 0-0 5; Meier 1-1 0-0 2; Martin 0-5 2-2 2; Ofstad 0-6 1-2; Todd 0-2 0-0 0; Grabau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 21-26 65.