MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU sunk by Upper Iowa

The Beavers (3-8, 1-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) got out to a 5-0 lead, but it faded away quickly. The Peacocks (9-4, 6-1 NSIC) went off on an ensuing 17-2 run, taking a double-digit lead and never looking back.

BSU stuck around for a while, and a Shane White bucket brought it within nine at 26-17, but Upper Iowa didn’t let up.

UIU used a late 8-0 spurt to head into the break with a 39-24 advantage.

And in the second half, the Peacocks wasted little time in putting the Beavers away. They opened on an 11-0 run to take a 50-24 advantage, which took the wind out of Bemidji State’s sails.

Although BSU outscored Upper Iowa from there, the large cushion was more than enough to down the Beavers 80-61.

Jai’Vionne Green tallied a team-high 17 points, 13 coming in the second half. Sharif Black and Will Harvey added nine apiece, as well, but Bemidji State was unable to overcome 24 turnovers in comparison to the Peacock’s seven.

UIU got 16 points and eight rebounds from Jordan Hay, while Munachiso Okonkwo had 15 points. Josh Weeber and Luke Lenhart also got into double-figures with 14 and 12, respectively.

The Beavers will look to right the ship at 6 p.m. tonight against Winona State in Winona.

Bemidji State 61, Upper Iowa 80

BSU 24 37 -- 61

UIU 39 41 -- 80