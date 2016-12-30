MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers sunk by Seawolves

The Beavers fell 4-1 to Alaska Anchorage on Friday afternoon.

The loss is just the second in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play for the Beavers who now stand at 13-2-2 in league play and 13-7-3 overall.

A quick flurry of goals gave the Seawolves (4-13-2, 3-8-2 WCHA) a 2-0 lead just past the midpoint of the first period.

Forward Mason Mitchell received a pass from across the neutral zone as he entered the attacking zone. Beavers defenseman Dan Billett tumbled to the ice as Mitchell entered open ice and lifted the puck past goalie Michael Bitzer for the goal with 8 minutes, 4 seconds left in the opening frame.

It took only 35 seconds for UAA to go ahead by two goals.

Matt Anholt fed a puck to Alex Jackstadt as he streaked toward the crease where he buried it for a 2-0 lead with 7 minutes, 29 seconds left in the period.

The second period went by without a goal, but Jackstadt nearly made it 3-0 on a backhanded breakaway attempt that Bitzer thwarted at the last moment.

The BSU power-play unit came through in the third period to cut the deficit in half with 11:39 left in regulation. Gerry Fitzgerald sent a booming shot towards Olivier Mantha who made the initial save but could not prevent the puck from rebounding out to Phil Marinaccio who pounced on it for the power-play goal.

The Beavers took to the power play again with under five minutes left with a chance to get an equalizer. But a bad bounce led to an unlikely shorthanded goal for UAA.

Bitzer went behind his net to play the puck but it took an odd bounce off the boards and ricocheted out to Anholt. The Beaver netminder tried to scramble back to his crease but Anholt scored on the vacated net to give the Seawolves a two-goal cushion with 2 minutes, 43 seconds to play.

BSU pulled Bitzer for the extra attacker but Austin Azurdia scored into the empty net to end the game in a 4-1 win for UAA.

Bitzer made 16 saves in the loss while Mantha stopped 26 shots to earn the win in net.

The Beavers have another afternoon matinee with Alaska Anchorage today as they will play their final game of the season in Alaska. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:37 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage 4, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

UAA 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, UAA, Mitchell (Kozun, Van Allen), 11:56; 2, UAA, Jackstadt (Anholt, Brown), 12:31.

Second period -- no scoring

Third period -- 3, BSU, Marinaccio (G. Fitzgerald, Whitecloud), 8:21, PP; 4, UAA, Anholt (Kozun), 17:16, SH; 5, UAA, Azurdia (unassisted), 17:38, EN.

Saves -- Bitzer (BSU) 16; Mantha (UAA) 26.