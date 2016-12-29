BSU played Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 16-17, then had some time off. But not too much time—the Beavers were back on campus on Tuesday to get ready for a 10-day road trip, which kicks off Friday and Saturday at Alaska Anchorage and ends next Friday at Bowling Green.

"We didn't want too long a break," BSU senior forward Charlie O'Connor said. "We're playing good hockey right now. I think it was a perfect length for us. Just enough time to get away from the game mentally and physically. But everyone is excited to be back and keep going."

The Beavers played 11 straight weekends of hockey without a bye, starting Oct. 7 at home against Bowling Green.

They had their fair share of tough road trips too—they already went to Alaska once, to take on Alaska Fairbanks. They also made two trips to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Head coach Tom Serratore said this particular trip is unique, as the Beavers only had two days back in Bemidji as a team before departing for Alaska on Wednesday. And they won't be back in Minnesota between series—they will make a pitstop in Chicago for a few days before going to Bowling Green for a rare Thursday-Friday series.

"It's challenging. It's going to be hard to go four on the road, especially when you factor in the road trip we have right now," Serratore said. "Anchorage is a long ways, and we haven't had much practice. We'll see. We've been pretty good on the road, though, so you're confident. But you also realize how difficult it is with the travel, with four games in (eight) days. But that's just the way the schedule is."

This weekend's series in Anchorage will also be a rare matinee for the Beavers—and one in which BSU fans in Minnesota won't have to stay up late to follow. The puck is scheduled to drop at 4:37 p.m. Central Time both days.

It will be a little different from the norm, to be sure, for BSU.

"Coming off break, it's going to be a little weird," O'Connor said. "We have two practices before we head up there, and practice there Thursday. It will be a quick turnaround. It's going to be a challenging series."

The Seawolves (3-13-2, 2-8-2 WCHA) have just three total wins on the season but two were in December. BSU already beat them twice—a 2-1 overtime win followed by a 4-0 shutout on Oct. 28-29 in Bemidji.

The series will match the best defensive team in the country (BSU, who has allowed just 1.59 goals per game through 22 games) with the worst offensive team in the country (the Seawolves have scored 28 goals in 18 games).

"We know they've been a better team lately," BSU senior forward Phil Marinaccio said. Marinaccio is BSU's leading scorer with 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists) and scored the OT game-winner against UAA in October. "They're going to give us a good game. We have to come ready to play and play our best to win."

Harms to miss 4-6 weeks

The Beavers will be missing one big piece of their offense this week.

Senior forward Brendan Harms—second on the team in scoring (7g-9a-16 points)—will miss four to six weeks after suffering an upper-body injury on Dec. 17 against Minnesota Duluth.

Serratore said Harms blocked a shot while the Beavers were killing off a five-minute major. He played through the pain for the rest of the game but the injury turned out to be worse than they feared when they examined him after the game.

"That's a tough one for us, to lose a guy of that caliber," Serratore said. "But it happens."

Serratore said he hopes Harms will return to the Beavers lineup by the end of January.