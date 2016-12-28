Beaver men’s coach Mike Boschee said his team has been tantalizingly close to winning too many times this season. Against Minnesota Crookston on Dec. 15, BSU led by five with under a minute left but lost 82-81. And against St. Cloud State earlier in December they missed a few shots late and let the Huskies win 98-95.

“You could argue we could easily be 3-2 in the conference,” Boschee said. “One of the things we’d like to get better at is just finishing a little better. Taking care of the ball down the stretch. Making a couple more shots, making a couple more free throws here and there, it could be a different story. But it is what it is, and hopefully we can continue building and getting better.”

The Beavers make the trek to Upper Iowa (8 p.m. Friday) and Winona State (6 p.m. Saturday) hoping to keep the games close and get a chance to prove themselves in crunch time.

The Peacocks (8-4, 5-1 NSIC) are in first place in the NSIC South, although Boschee said that didn’t surprise him. The veteran Peacocks have a distinctive style and don’t use many post players -- they like to use guards in the forward spots and shoot the lights out.

“They’re not necessarily true five-men. That poses a lot of matchup issues for a lot of teams,” Boschee said. “Traditionally they’ve been a team that likes to shoot from the perimeter and attack the basket. They haven’t shot as many threes this year but they get to the line and they still have a way to get to the basket and they pose a lot problems in that way because of the matchups they can create.”

Upper Iowa’s lone conference loss was an 85-67 decision against Winona State (5-5, 2-4 NSIC) on Dec. 17 -- one they avenged days later with a 95-82 win.

“When you’re on the road, you hope you can give yourselves a chance to be successful, to put yourself in a position late in the game to see if you can’t make those plays to see if you can’t get over the hump,” Boschee said. “Hopefully we can do those things and get ourselves in the position late in the game where we have a chance and see if we can make some plays.”