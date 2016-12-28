DeVille’s Beavers have allowed 80 or more points in all five of their Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference games this season. All five have been losses.

Although BSU had a two-week holiday break, DeVille said those defensive performances have been on her mind.

“We definitely have been focused, even on break, in calculating how we can get better on defense,” she said. “It’s something we’ve talked about a lot, but there have to be some serious changes.

“I probably watched our offense maybe an hour max. It was all defense.”

The Beavers (3-6, 0-5 NSIC) return to action this weekend looking for a chance to improve on that defensive performance and look for their first conference victory. They have a date with Upper Iowa (0-10, 0-6 NSIC) at 6 p.m. Friday in Fayette, Iowa, before heading to Winona, Minn., on Saturday to take on Winona State (10-2, 5-1 NSIC) at 4 p.m.

Since starting conference play the first week of December, the Beavers have been able to hang with teams offensively -- they average 74.0 points per game, fourth in the conference. And only one game so far, a 102-50 loss to Minnesota State Moorhead, was a blowout. But they’ve given up 80 points or more in all of those games. Twice they gave up 100-plus.

“I thought initially early in the year we could just have rat-race games and go out there and just outscore people, hopefully,” DeVille said. “But that wasn’t getting the job done. We’re not good if we’re not getting stops. We’re not going to outscore people. If we win by one and it’s 50-49, I’m going to be happy more than the high-scoring games.”

DeVille said she’s emphasized trying to limit the mistakes and create better communication.

“We’re trying to limit the downhill. Getting to the rim and protecting the paint more,” she said. “We just look like we're on ice skates sometimes out there, trying to defend. We’re out of sync. We’re always playing catch-up. So instinctively, we’re trying to make our kids find themselves in better positions earlier.”

The Beavers’ first matchup Friday -- with winless Upper Iowa -- may be a good start. The Peacocks average just 61.1 PPG. Still, they’ve been close -- in five of their six NSIC games they’ve been within 10 points.

“We know they’re going to be hungry for a win, and they’re a talented team,” DeVille said. “It will be interesting to see if we can go out there and put the excuses of a long road trip aside and just come out and defend.”