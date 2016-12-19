The Moorhead native made 60 saves and allowed just three goals against the nation’s top-ranked team Friday and Saturday.

As a result, Bitzer was named the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s defensive player of the week for his efforts.

It’s the fourth such award for Bitzer, who also won last month.

Going into BSU’s holiday break, Bitzer is in the top five nationally in just about every conceivable goaltending category -- he’s first in both total minutes played (1,270 minutes, 24 seconds) and games played (21 of 22), he’s second in goals against average (1.46), third in save percentage (.940), fourth in total saves (483) and is tied for second in shutouts (three).

BSU’s team defense has benefitted, too: Overall they’re the top-ranked defensive team in the nation with a 1.59 GAA. They also take the fewest penalty minutes-per-game of anyone in the country (9.3) which has translated to a top-three penalty killing unit (they’re 77-for-85, or 90.6 percent).

Beavers stay at No. 15

Although they didn’t manage a win last weekend -- BSU tied UMD 1-1 on Friday in Duluth before losing 2-1 on Saturday at the Sanford Center -- the Beavers remained No. 15 in both national polls (USCHO.com and USA Hockey/USA Today).

UMD is still No. 1 in both polls, with Denver at No. 2 and Penn State at No. 3.

The Beavers (13-6-3) have spent 10 consecutive weeks in USCHO’s top 20 poll.

Aside from the media and coaches polls, BSU is also in decent position in the computer rankings -- the ones that determine the NCAA tournament participants.

The Beavers are No. 18 in the RPI ratings at midseason (the RPI takes into account winning percentage, opponents’ winning percentage and opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage). They’re also tied with Quinnipiac for No. 18 in the Pairwise rankings, which uses a similar methodology in addition to head-to-head competition.

BSU has this week off before returning to Bemidji next week for a few days of practice.

From there, the Beavers are set to leave for a 10-day road trip that includes a two-game WCHA series at Alaska Anchorage Dec. 30-31 followed by another two-game series at Bowling Green Jan. 5-6.