After a 1-1 tie on Friday night in Duluth, the Beavers even entered the third period Saturday in striking distance -- another low-scoring, 1-1 game meant the Beavers were again in position for a good result against the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Instead, UMD’s Dominic Toninato scored a late goal midway through the third period to end BSU’s upset bid and give UMD a 2-1 victory -- its first over the Beavers since Dec. 7, 2012.

“It was a great hockey game,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “And (UMD is) a great hockey team. That’s why they’re No. 1 in the country. But I thought our guys played with a ton of passion.”

With less than eight minutes to play, Toninato redirected a puck in from teammate Brendan Kotyk to put the Bulldogs up 2-1. The Beavers asked for a review -- Toninato knocked the puck out of midair and it bounced in past BSU goalie Michael Bitzer. But the replay showed that it was a clean goal.

The Beavers (13-6-3) did have several chances to tie the game in the final seven minutes. A holding penalty on UMD’s Karson Kuhlman with 3:37 to play put BSU on the power play and then shortly after the Bulldogs (12-3-3) killed that one, Carson Soucy was whistled for a delay of game with 1:04 to play.

BSU pulled Bitzer and had a 6-on-4 opportunity for the rest of the game but failed to find the back of the net.

“We’ve been on the good end of the stick most of the season,” BSU senior captain Charlie O’Connor said. “Tonight it just wasn’t our night.”

Kyle Bauman had given BSU an early 1-0 lead with his quick-strike goal 44 seconds in -- the junior forward picked up a loose puck near the Beaver blue line and skated into the UMD zone completely untouched before getting off a shot in the slot that whizzed past Bulldog goalie Hunter Miska.

BSU dominated the game until midway through the first, when a five-minute major penalty on BSU’s Phil Marinaccio resulted in a five-minute major power play for UMD. Marinaccio was sent off 10 minutes into the first and BSU was a man down the rest of the game.

The Beavers killed that penalty, but the Bulldogs managed to tilt the ice back their way after that penalty. They dominated the end of the first and much of the second and eventually equalized on Kuhlman’s power-play strike with 7:20 into the second.

“We lose Phil early in the game, we kill off a five-minute major, so we have a short bench,” Serratore said. “Then in the second we were hemmed in. We had a hard time getting off, and we had some extended shifts. We never really got into a rhythm.”

The Bulldogs ended up outshooting the Beavers 27-19. Bitzer stopped 25 saves for BSU while Miska had 18 saves for UMD.

“Against this team, you just have to stay with the game,” UMD head coach Scott Sandelin said. “They don’t give you a lot of room in the d-zone. I thought we had better o-zone time tonight, and I thought our energy level and compete level was better tonight than last night.”

The Beavers, who have played 22 consecutive games (11 weekends) without a bye, go into the holiday break with a seven-point lead in the WCHA standings and a much-deserved rest. They don’t play again until Dec. 30-31 when they travel to Alaska Anchorage for a two-game WCHA series.

“We’ve never played this many games without a break,” Serratore said. “The amount of gas our guys have had in the tank this whole 22 games, to me, is just a testament to the character of our team.”

Minnesota Duluth 2, Bemidji State 1

UMD 0 1 1-- 2

BSU 1 0 0-- 1

First Period -- 1, BSU, Bauman (Muck, Marinaccio), 0:44. Penalties -- BSU, Marinaccio (Checking From Behind), 10:55; BSU, Marinaccio (10 Minute Game Misconduct), 10:55; UMD, Soucy (Interference), 17:00

Second Period -- 2, UMD, Kuhlman (Pionk, Johnson), 7:20, PP. Penalties -- UMD, Soucy (Elbowing), 4:10; BSU, Bauman (Interference), 5:30.; UMD, Iafallo (Holding), 15:47

Third Period -- 3, UMD, Toninato (Kotyk, Iafallo), 12:33. Penalties -- BSU, Baudry (Slashing), 4:59; UMD, Kuhlman (Holding), 16:23; UMD, Soucy (Delay Of Game), 18:56.