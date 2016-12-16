MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers earn the tie at No. 1 UMD

Although freshman defender Zach Whitecloud’s goal in the 3-on-3 overtime period didn’t count in the scorebook, the Beavers left Duluth’s Amsoil Arena on Friday with plenty of confidence after tying the No. 1 team in the country.

“We scored the last goal, you feel good about it,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore. “We all understand exactly that it’s a tie. But you got the last goal. There was excitement from our players, and you look at their faces after their game. They felt good about it.”

The tie continued BSU’s recent mastery of UMD -- the Beavers are an undefeated 5-0-2 against the Bulldogs in their last seven meetings, dating back to Dec. 7, 2012.

“We know what we can do as a team. We proved it here tonight,” Whitecloud said. “The no. 1 team can be beat. That’s our mindset going in every night.”

BSU senior forward Phil Marinaccio had given BSU (13-5-2) a first-period lead after knocking in a puck on a rebound with an assist from the skate of UMD’s Sammy Spurrell. UMD freshman goalie Hunter Miska (19 saves) had no chance.

“I thought we played a really good road game,” Serratore said. “When you can get a lead on the road, that’s all you’re looking for right there. I thought we managed the game really well with that lead, and we almost extended it a few times… we missed a few breakaways. But their goaltender played well and they’re a good hockey team.”

“They gave us exactly what I thought," UMD head coach Scott Sandelin said of the Beavers. "I didn’t think our first half of the game was very good at all. We spotted them a goal, but our guys kept battling. We found a way to tie and ended up getting a tie out of it. We certainly need to play better. That’s one of those games where you have to stay with it because of the way they play. We need to make better decisions with the puck.”

Michael Bitzer made 35 saves for the Beavers, who were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill -- including three big ones in the second period with that 1-0 lead.

BSU didn’t give the Bulldogs (11-3-2) much to work with and shut down UMD’s power play unit.

“It was a great overall team effort by the guys,” Whitecloud said. “I think we battled. I think in the second frame there, we got on the penalty kill and we really went to work there. I think it was a momentum-booster. The guys got going. When you shut a team down with a power play like that, that really gets the guys going.”

In the third frame, the Bulldogs found an equalizer, breaking up Bitzer’s shutout midway through the period. Bitzer gave up a big rebound off a shot from UMD’s Adam Johnson.

Parker Mackay, waiting along the far boards, picked it up and shot it through for the equalizer. The puck appeared to have gone off the foot of a BSU defender.

From there, UMD looked like the stronger team. But the Beavers didn’t break, despite being outshot 10-4 in the final frame.

“Third period, hats off to Duluth,” Serratore said. “They had an extra gear…. For the last 15 minutes we were kind of in survival mode. We were chasing the game. That’s the No. 1 team in the country playing extremely well. They have a good hockey team.”

In the first 5-on-5 overtime period, UMD managed just two shots on goal to BSU’s one and the game officially went into the books as a tie.

The Beavers return home to Bemidji today for the second leg of the nonconference home-and-home series. The puck is set to drop at 7:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 1, Minnesota Duluth 1, OT

BSU 1 0 0 0 -- 1

UMD 0 0 1 0 -- 1

First Period -- 1, BSU, Marinaccio (Harms, Dickman), 15:30, PP. Penalties -- UMD, Wolff (Holding), 7:28; BSU, Billett (Interference), 9:46; UMD, Iafallo (Tripping), 14:18; BSU, Team (Too Many Men), 16:14; UMD, Raskob (Hooking), 18:01.

Second Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- BSU, Arentz (Tripping), 7:21; BSU, Baudry (Boarding), 14:04; BSU, Arentz (Slashing), 17:19.

Third Period -- 2, UMD, Mackay (Johnson, Miska), 6:23. Penalties -- None.

Shots On Goal -- BSU, 8-8-4-1--21; UMD, 13-11-10-2--35, Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- BSU, Bitzer, (36-35); UMD, Miska (20-19). Penalties-Minutes -- BSU, 5-10; UMD, 3-6. Power Plays-Opportunities -- BSU, 1-for-3; UMD, 3-for-6.

BSU wins in 3-on-3 OT.