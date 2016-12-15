Former BSU swim coach dies

Ahlbrecht coached the BSU swimming and diving teams from 1968-1991.

His teams went 150-49 and were Northern Intercollegiate Conference champions or runners-up every year from 1969-1982. Twelve times his teams went on to finish among the top 10 in the country, which included finishing as high as fourth place at the national meet on four occasions.

During his tenure, his teams included 151 All-Americans, 69 All-American Honorable Mention awards and 14 Academic All-American selections. In addition, seven former Beavers went on to compete at the Olympic Trials and four won individual national titles.

Ahlbrecht was active as a NAIA Swimming and Diving Association Secretary, Vice President, President and championship meet manager. He was also an American Red Cross volunteer, a water safety instructor and lifeguard Instructor.

In addition, from 1978-79 he served as a World Games diving committee member and participated in the international coaching exchange.

Ahlbrecht was inducted into the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996, the BSU Hall of Fame in 2000 and the NSIC Hall of Fame in 2009.