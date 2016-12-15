The back-and-forth battle remained tight throughout the entire game, as neither team was able to take control early on. The score remained within two possessions or less for the length of the first half, but the Beavers (3-7, 1-4 NSIC) were able to gain a 31-27 advantage into the half.

The theme continued after the break as both teams traded small leads, though UMC (4-6, 1-4 NSIC) worked its way to a 66-60 advantage with just under six to play.

But Bemidji State responded with a 9-0 run, grabbing a 69-66 lead. Then a Peyton Dibble up-and-under move and a Sharif Black layup gave BSU a 74-69 edge.

The lead held at 81-76 with 51 seconds remaining, but then the Golden Eagles took off.

After a Gable Smith bucket made it a three-point contest, Harrison Cleary made an and-one layup to tie things up at 81-81. Gable then made a free throw for a one-point lead with three seconds to play, and the ensuing Black layup was blocked at the buzzer, resulting in an 82-81 Bemidji State loss.

Jai’Vionne Green and Ben Best each had 22 points to lead the Beavers. Black finished with 17 while Peyton Dibble tallied nine points and nine rebounds.

Cleary exploded for 34 on the night, and Chase Knickerbocker’s 24-point performance came second only to Cleary.

Next up for BSU is an 8 p.m. game against Upper Iowa on Dec. 30 in Fayette, Iowa.

Minnesota Crookston 82, Bemidji State 81

BSU 31 50 -- 81

UMC 27 55 -- 82

BSU (3-7, 1-4 NSIC) -- Green 8-15 5-9 22; Best 9-11 3-3 22; Black 6-11 4-7 17; Dibble 4-5 1-4 9; Bader 2-6 3-4 8; Harvey 0-3 0-0 0; Pekarek 0-1 1-2 1; White 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 29-54 19-31 81.

UMC (4-6, 1-4 NSIC) -- Cleary 13-22 4-7 34; Critchley 0-1 0-0 0; Knickerbocker 9-14 2-3 24; Smith 2-9 2-4 7; Warmack 2-5 2-2 6; Gamble 2-3 0-0 6; Hall 0-0 0-0 0; Viken 0-0 0-0 0; Johnson 1-4 0-0 2; Lorenz 1-4 1-4 3. Totals 30-63 11-20 82.