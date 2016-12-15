The Beavers (3-6, 0-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) used an early 9-2 run to take a 9-7 lead, but then UMC (1-4, 1-8) came back strong. While the BSU offense slowed, the Golden Eagles grabbed a 19-12 advantage.

Bemidji State got back within two by quarter’s end, but a 10-1 second quarter spurt gave Crookston its largest lead at 33-23. But the Beavers continued to stay within striking distance, resulting in a 35-30 halftime score.

Tatum Sheley put in five straight to begin the third and tie things up at 35, but then UMC took off. The Golden Eagles went on a dominant 25-4 run, taking a 60-39 lead with a minute left to play in the third.

Bemidji State headed into the fourth down 20 at 62-42, and Minnesota Crookston held on comfortably for its first win of the season despite a 12-0 Beaver run to close the game.

With the 80-68 final, BSU’s losing skid has hit five games.

Pelzer’s 24 paced Bemidji State, while Sheley added 14 and Sierra Senske nine with a career-high 13 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles were led by 22 points from Alison Hughes and 14 apiece from Emily Gruber and Kitri Zezza. Isieoma Odor (12) and Kelsey Stinson (11) also finished in double figures for UMC.

The Beavers will return to the floor at 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 to take on Upper Iowa in Fayette, Iowa.

Minnesota Crookston 80, Bemidji State 68

BSU 7 13 12 26 -- 68

UMC 19 16 27 18 -- 80

BSU (3-6, 0-5 NSIC) -- Pelzer 9-16 2-4 24; Sheley 6-15 0-0 14; Senske 2-9 5-6 9; Rappe 2-3 0-0 5; Gartner 2-5 0-0 4; Adamich 2-4 0-0 4; Miller 1-1 0-0 3; Arrington 1-4 1-2 3; Marx 1-2 0-0 2; Dahl 0-0 0-0 0; Larson 0-1 0-0 0; Zerr 0-7 0-0 0; Cordes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 8-12 68.

UMC (1-8, 1-4 NSIC) -- Hughes 6-8 7-7 22; Gruber 4-9 6-9 14; Zezza 3-6 8-11 14; Odor 5-11 2-2 12; Stinson 4-10 0-0 11; Noga 1-7 2-2 5; Michaelis 1-4 0-0 2; Weakley 0-2 0-0 0; Haugen 0-0 0-0 0; Weber 0-0 0-0 0; Schoenicke 0-0 0-0 0; McWilliams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 25-31 80.