MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers ready for top-ranked Duluth

“It’s been right by the logo in the center of the room all week,” BSU senior forward Nate Arentz said.

The traveling trophy for BSU’s games with Minnesota Duluth hasn’t spent much time out of the Beavers’ locker room in the recent past. The Beavers are 5-0-1 in their past six meetings with their U.S. Highway 2 rivals (and 12-7-1 since 2005-06). BSU will hope to extend that streak this weekend when they meet for a nonconference home-and-home series.

Friday's game will face off at 7:07 p.m. at Duluth’s AMSOIL Arena while Saturday’s game returns to Bemidji’s Sanford Center, also at 7:07 p.m.

And although the Beavers have had plenty of success against the Bulldogs in the recent past, BSU head coach Tom Serratore was quick to point out that will mean little this week. The Bulldogs (11-3-2) come into the series as the No. 1 team in the country and are atop the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings.

“That was then. This is a new season,” he said. “We’re a different team, they’re a different team. That’s what you have to look at. We were fortunate enough to have some success against Duluth last year and the year before, but again, those games, they’re all coin flip games. For whatever reason, you get the last break, you get the last bounce, you have some success.”

Still, that doesn’t mean the No. 15-ranked Beavers (13-5-2) won’t have a little more confidence going into their games against UMD.

“I think having that history, it shows that our game plan, which hasn’t changed over the years, has been effective,” BSU senior defenseman Carter Struthers said. “Obviously that doesn’t guarantee us anything. We have to go in there and outwork them. That’s how we’ve beaten them in the past.”

The veteran Bulldogs have a talented senior class -- overall they have 56 points (No. 2 in the country) on a nation-best 29 goals and 43 assists. Minnesota Wild draft pick Carson Soucy (13 points) and Toronto Maple Leafs draftee Dominic Toninato (11 points) both elected to come back to school for their senior seasons.

“Their ranking obviously is legitimate,” Serratore said. “You take a look at their team, they’re good in every aspect of their game. They have four senior defensemen, they have experience in the backline, they’re experienced up front, they have tremendous speed. They have some high-end players. They’re winning a lot of games and they’re beating everyone they’re playing. It will be a tremendous challenge.”

The Beavers, who have struggled so far in nonconference play (they’re 0-4-0) hope they can change their fortunes this weekend.

“We don’t talk about it, but there are some games you’d obviously like to have back,” Serratore said. “But you can’t have them back. That’s the way sports works. You don’t sit there and worry about Princeton or North Dakota, you have to worry about Duluth. That’s the task at hand.”

“It’s a decent rivalry, being two hours apart. And them being no. 1 in the country right now, it’s just a big opportunity for the Beavers to go in and prove themselves,” Struthers added. “This year there should be no excuses for anything. It’s two top-20 teams going at it.”