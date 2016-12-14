MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers set to take on UMC

The Beavers (3-6, 1-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) have taken 15 of the last 16 contests from UMC, including both matchups last year. But after getting swept at home last weekend, BSU is focused on a strong showing before Christmas break hits.

“We’ve won this game in the past a number of times and we’ve played really well,” head coach Mike Boschee said.

But still, that doesn’t change his preparations. “It’s gonna be that whoever plays well (tonight) is gonna be the victor.”

Bemidji State is coming off a winless weekend after home losses to Northern State and Minnesota State Moorhead. But with one more game before the holiday season, the coaching staff is preparing its team for a tough battle with the Golden Eagles.

“I just think they’re keeping us to play our game,” freshman Logan Bader said. “Don’t let anyone else interfere with what we do. Just stick to our game, swing the ball on offense, take open shots and keep communicating on defense.”

Although the Highway 2 rivalry has been a one-sided affair as of late, the Beavers haven’t had to account for Harrison Cleary.

The freshman leads the NSIC in scoring at 21.7 points per game by shooting 50 percent from the field, 43.2 percent from three, and 90.9 from the free throw line.

“He’s proven that he can score in our league at a pretty high clip. And his numbers are pretty gaudy,” said Boschee. “It’s hard for a senior to average 15 points in our league, and this kid’s a freshman averaging 21, so credit to him.”

But even still, Bemidji State knows tonight’s 7 p.m. showdown will need to be a team effort.

“I think the end of the game, just those small plays (make the difference),” said Bader. “I think we just gotta stick to what we have been doing and we’ll be successful.”

“When you’re facing another team, your will to win has to be really high. Your willingness to compete has to be really high,” Boschee added. “You can’t just go through the motions and expect to be successful. (For us), it’s been pretty good.”