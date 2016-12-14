So far, she’s found a role and made her impact on the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

The junior transfer from Northern Iowa Area Community College has started all eight games for the Beavers so far, which helped BSU to a 3-1 start.

But ever since Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play began, Bemidji State has dropped four straight to reach its current 3-5 record. And after Saturday’s 102-50 loss to Minnesota State Moorhead, BSU has been searching for its identity.

“I feel like we have stepped it up a little,” Adamich said. “We kinda lost who we were at times, but at practice (on Wednesday) I felt like it went really well. We know what we’re supposed to do, who we are.”

The Beavers have just one game on their slate this weekend: a road test against a Minnesota Crookston team also still searching for an NSIC win. The Golden Eagles are 0-4 in conference play and 0-8 overall.

“(It’s) very important, since we have been kinda struggling a little bit,” said Adamich. “I hope that we go in… and take a win.”

“I think it’ll be a good matchup for us too, especially since we don’t have to worry about a Friday night game and a Saturday night where you kinda get lost in the wind,” senior Hanna Zerr added. “So I think it works out nice for us, because we only have to worry about them.”

And thankfully for Adamich, she’s had some help adjusting to the Northern Sun and Division II levels.

“I don’t really know the (other) schools as much as I did back at my old school, so it’s kinda a little bit newer,” she said. “I had to talk to the other girls about what I need to do, who I need to be aware of.”

Today at 5 p.m., that includes Minnesota Crookston’s Alison Hughes, whose 16.3 points-per-game average is fourth best in the conference. The sophomore guard has upped her season average from 10.3 a year ago, which landed her on the NSIC All-Freshmen Team.

But BSU will get a chance to showcase its offense, as UMC surrenders a conference-high 77.1 points-per-game to opponents. The Beavers score 74.1 per-game offensively.

And yet, Bemidji State’s only concern is to outscore Crookston, earning a win in order to prove that the loss to Moorhead was only a fluke.

“I think we need to (get back on the court),” said Zerr. “That wasn’t a good display of our team by any means. If we come out as good as we want to on Thursday, I think it’ll show what we’re really all about.”

Getting back on the right track is still a work in progress. But as for Adamich, she’s getting more and more comfortable as the year progresses.

“Just getting to know a lot of the people, I feel like we’ve come together a little bit better now than at the beginning of the season,” she said.

So far, so good.

“I really like this team,” Adamich said. “It’s just a new step, a bigger step between universities.”