WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU's Halluska named WCHA Rookie of the Week

Halluska, a forward, tied for the WCHA rookie lead with three points, tallying a goal and two assist in Bemidji State's sweep-clinching, 5-1 road win Saturday at RIT.

The freshman from Delano, Minn. assisted on the Beavers' first goal of the game, helped set up their third strike, then put the game away with a power-play marker of her own in the third period. The two assists and three points marked a career high for Halluska, as the Beavers (8-11-1 overall, 4-11-1 WCHA) left New York with a pair of victories.