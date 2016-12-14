BSU baseball hosts holiday youth clinics

Each day will feature two clinics, one for those age 5 to 8 and one for players age 9 to 12. Participants will receive instruction from BSU baseball head coach Tim Bellew, assistant coach Kassidy Gaines and current BSU players.

The clinics will provide participants an opportunity to work on various hitting and fielding drills before ending each day with wiffle ball games in the Gillett Recreation Center. Participants should bring their gloves, tennis shoes and a bat, as a limited selection of bats will be available for use.

The clinic for ages 5-8 will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the clinic for ages 9-12 will take place from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Registration for the clinic is $70 if registered before Dec. 22. Registration is $85 the day of, and each session is $30 for those that can’t attend all three days. Participants will receive a free BSU Baseball shirt.

Contact BSU baseball head coach Tim Bellew at (218) 209-8567 or by e-mail at tbellew@bemidjistate.edu with any questions.