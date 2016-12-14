BSU volleyball announces camps, tournaments

The four clinics will provide participants, limited to second through 12th graders, an opportunity to showcase their athletic ability in a number of areas. Each camp will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., with check-in set for 9-9:15 a.m. Each day will include two sessions, a break for lunch (not provided) and a tour of the campus.

Registration for the camps are $50 for each day. The camps will take place Jan. 21, Feb. 11, April 8 and May 13.

Beaver Volleyball will also host two tournaments, a 6v6 “Hi-Lo” tournament Feb. 25 and a 4v4 tournament March 25, open to participants 18 or older. For the 6v6 tournament, each team will consist of three men and three women. The 4v4 tournament will consist of teams of four with the net set between the men’s and women’s height. A captains meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m.before both tournaments. Both tournaments will begin at 9 a.m. on their respective days.

Registration for the 6v6 tournament is $90 per team and for the 4v4 tournament is $60 per team. Both tournaments have a maximum capacity of 12 teams. Registration closes three days before the event and all payments must be made online.