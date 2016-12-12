BEAVER HOCKEY NOTEBOOK: BSU men like first taste of shootout

The Bemidji State men and Lake Superior State gave fans their first taste of both on Friday night.

The Beavers and the Lakers played to a 1-1 tie in their series opener -- a game that needed 70 minutes of hockey plus a five more (give-or-take) of a sudden-death penalty shootout to decide a winner.

Myles Fitzgerald scored in the shootout to give BSU fans a chance to see the home team celebrate on the ice and, more importantly, earn the extra conference point.

“You have to get as many points as you possibly can and if you have to get it off a 3-on-3 or a shootout, you take it and run with it,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said after the game. “It was a big point.”

It’s part of the new WCHA policy instituted this season that gives teams three points in the standings per league game and more chances to gain -- and lose -- ground very quickly.

Teams tied after a regular five-minute, 5-on-5 overtime still get one point apiece. But the twist is that teams still tied after 65 minutes play two extra sessions -- one five-minute 3-on-3 period followed by a sudden death penalty shootout -- to determine who gets the extra point.

Beaver players said they liked the excitement the new tiebreaking procedures added to the games.

“The 3-on-3 is good for the fans, and it’s really exciting,” BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer said. “You really saw that with the last 45 seconds or so, I think we had one rush and four good scoring chances.”

“It’s all really exciting and good for the fans,” added Fitzgerald, who finished with two assists on the weekend in addition to his shootout goal.

The Beavers had been in one other 3-on-3 overtime game this season -- Nov. 11 against Minnesota State in Mankato -- but had yet to play in a shootout.

“I was excited for the fans to be able to see it,” Serratore said. “They were standing up the whole time and that’s what it’s all about. The shootouts and the 3-on-3s, it’s all for the fans and the players. We’re in the entertainment business and I thought it was quite entertaining.”

The one caveat -- it still counts as a tie in the record books. As far as the NCAA is concerned, the game ends after the first overtime period.

After that, anything extra is for conference points only -- which means that the stats in 3-on-3 overtime as well as the shootouts don’t count. (The only things that count towards regular-season stats are major penalties and game disqualifications.)

Still, Bitzer said that’s not how the Beavers look at it.

“Some people are going to look at that as a tie, but I think of it as we found a way to win at the end of the night. Those points are going to add up at the end of the season.”

Beavers drop to No. 15

After taking five of six possible points from LSSU last weekend, the Beavers (13-5-2 overall, 13-1-2-2 WCHA) dropped to No. 15 (from No. 13) in the weekly USCHO.com poll.

Although the WCHA counts the shootout win as an extra point, the game officially goes into the record books as a tie for NCAA record-keeping purposes.

The Beavers have been ranked in the poll for 11 straight weeks and have reached as high as No. 10.

BSU also stayed at No. 15 in the other national rankings -- the USA Today/USA Hockey coaches poll -- which is where the team was last week.

The Beavers’ opponents this weekend, Minnesota Duluth, remain at No. 1 in both polls after a series split on the road with No. 2 Denver. The Bulldogs are 11-3-2 overall. BSU is 5-0-1 against UMD in the teams’ last six meetings -- including a sweep last season.

Hunt makes St. Louis debut

Former Bemidji State star defenseman Brad Hunt was called up by the St. Louis Blues last week and has already made quite an impression.

Hunt, who joined the Blues organization this season after spending time in the Edmonton Oilers system, was recalled by the Blues Dec. 8. He played for the team against New Jersey Friday and again against Minnesota on Sunday and had an assist in each game.

The former BSU assistant captain led the Blues’ AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves in scoring before his call-up. He was promoted briefly in November but didn’t appear in a game and was sent back down shortly after.

Before this season Hunt had bounced around a few AHL teams and had just three points (one goal, two assists) in 21 appearances in the NHL -- all with Edmonton.