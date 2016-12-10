MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers ousted late by Moorhead

“Little things that we need to be able to make more plays than our opponent is what it simply comes down to,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “Until we’re able to do that, we’re always gonna be on the losing side of things.”

Throughout a back and forth opening half, however, the Beavers (3-6, 1-3 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) looked sharp.

Sharif Black knocked down a turnaround hook shot to cap off a 7-0 BSU run for an early 7-5 lead, but the teams still played even for much of the first 20 minutes.

Jai’Vionne Green hit back-to-back threes soon after, using the personal 6-0 run to propel Bemidji State to a 21-18 lead.

MSUM (8-1, 5-0 NSIC) stuck around, but the Beavers were able to stretch their lead to nine as Green nailed another deep ball.

Moorhead got a late jumper at the buzzer, but BSU was ahead with a 44-37 advantage after its strong first half.

And early in the second, it looked as if Bemidji State was going to keep it rolling. The Beavers went up by double-digits at 52-42 on a Logan Bader post move, but then MSUM answered back.

The Dragons took off for a 15-2 run, grabbing a 57-54 lead. And after Peyton Dibble hit a three to tie it at 57-all, another big Moorhead run -- this one 13-2 -- made it a 70-59 advantage over BSU with nine minutes to play.

“Basketball is a game of runs, so it’s gonna go back and forth,” said Black. “We just gotta communicate with each other and get over the hump. That’s pretty much all basketball is.”

Bemidji State chipped away as best it could, but MSUM always seemed to have an answer. Ben Best hit a pair of free throws to make it 81-77 with 3:36 to go. And later, Will Harvey got BSU within three at 87-84 by converting a lay-in with 38 ticks to play.

But it was the last score the Beavers would get, as the Dragons iced the game away at the line for a 90-84 final.

“We played as hard as we could,” Black said. “It just comes down to a couple mental things. No mental breakdowns and just being better on defense.”

Best and Green both ended the night with 19 points, while Black finished with 12 and eight assists.

The Dragons were paced by a 22-point effort from Ayob Ayob, as Tanner Kretchman and Jon Doss each added 18 and Matt Anderson 17.

“Moorhead is just really good, so you have to give them a lot of credit,” Boschee said. “We were able to keep them at bay for the most part, but it’s hard. It’s easier said than done to do it for 40 minutes.”

The Beavers will look to rebound at 7 p.m. Thursday when they take on Minnesota Crookston on the road.

MSU Moorhead 90, Bemidji State 84

MSUM 37 53 -- 90

BSU 44 40 -- 84

MSU MOORHEAD (9-1, 5-0 NSIC) -- Ayob 8-15 2-2 22; Kretchman 6-12 4-5 18; Doss 4-7 6-7 18; Anderson 4-7 9-11 17; Park 3-3 3-5 9; Beeninga 1-3 0-0 2; Nelson 1-2 0-0 2; Lien 1-7 0-0 2; Hines 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 24-30 90.

BEMIDJI STATE (3-6, 1-3 NSIC) -- Best 8-14 2-2 19; Green 7-16 0-0 19; Black 4-13 2-2 12; Pekarek 3-8 0-0 9; Bader 4-8 0-0 9; Harvey 3-3 2-2 9; Dibble 2-6 0-0 5; White 0-0 2-3 2; McNallan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 8-9 84.