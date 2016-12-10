WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dragons double up BSU

BSU (3-5, 0-4 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) went toe-to-toe with No. 25 Northern State on Friday night, but fell by 52 to the Dragons on Saturday.

“We’re either really good, or we’re really, really bad. And there’s no way that this team should be that different of a basketball team,” DeVille said. “We gotta figure out an identity and… we need to figure it out soon.”

The Beavers were “outmatched” and “out-toughed” in the loss, especially in the second half, where MSUM used a 59-23 advantage to run away with the win.

Early on, Erica Gartner split up two 7-0 MSUM runs with one three, but BSU was quickly down 14-3 midway through the first. The Beavers tried their best to stick around, but it was 19-11 Moorhead after one.

Bemidji State was in another big hole early in the second, giving up a 15-2 run to start the quarter, resulting in a 34-13 deficit.

Tatum Sheley gave BSU a spark late in the half, scoring eight points and assisting on an Allison Cordes three for a quick 11-0 run that made it 38-27. The Dragons answered back with a short 5-0 spurt to close the half, resulting in a 40-27 halftime score in their favor.

However, the second half was a one-sided affair.

While Bemidji State stayed cold from the floor, Moorhead remained red-hot. The Dragons took a commanding 72-38 lead with an 18-0 run that spanned three and a half minutes, and they had a 79-45 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Carrying over its final three points in the third, MSUM capped off a 14-0 spurt with a Drew Sannes jumper to take a 90-45 lead in the fourth.

It only got worse from there, as BSU knocked down just one shot from the field in the final 10 minutes, getting outscored 23-5 in the process.

By game’s end, Moorhead had BSU doubled up, 102-50.

“We didn’t bring enough energy, including myself,” junior Sierra Senske said. “It’s just a really frustrating loss is honestly all I can really say.”

Sheley ended the night with a team-high 17 points while Senske added 12 and five rebounds, but the Beavers’ 27 percent shooting from the field couldn’t compete with MSUM’s 54.

Sannes had 28 to lead all scorers, Cassidy Thorson finished with 20, and Jacky Volkert tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“We were gonna have to come and shoot well tonight, come out with a lot of energy and a lot of fight, and we just didn’t do that,” Senske said.

“We just came out flat and we didn’t guard very well,” DeVille added. “They came in with the mentality to outplay us and out-tough us, and they did.”

Bemidji State will look to bounce back at 5 p.m. Thursday at Minnesota Crookston with the hope of a found identity.

“That’s something that we really need to figure out, everybody,” Senske said. “We gotta figure it out still. Hopefully that’s something that we learn quickly.”

MSU Moorhead 102, Bemidji State 50

MSUM 19 24 36 23 -- 102

BSU 11 16 18 5 -- 50

MSU MOORHEAD (8-1, 5-0 NSIC) -- Sannes 10-14 4-4 28; Thorson 7-13 1-1 20; Volkert 5-12 6-7 16; Hintz 5-6 2-2 12; Hart 3-5 0-0 7; Galegher 2-5 2-3 6; Van Wyhe 1-3 2-4 5; Swenson 1-1 3-3 5; Erickson 1-2 0-0 3; Diegel 0-1 0-0 0; Green 0-2 0-0 0; Selensky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 20-24 102.

BEMIDJI STATE (3-5, 0-4 NSIC) -- Sheley 6-15 1-1 17; Senske 6-19 0-0 12; Arrington 3-5 1-1 7; Cordes 1-2 2-2 5; Gartner 1-3 0-0 3; Larson 0-0 2-2 2; Rappe 0-2 2-2 2; Zerr 1-6 0-0 2; Adamich 0-3 0-0 0; Kallhoff 0-1 0-0 0; Dahl 0-3 0-0 0; Scheuer 0-0 0-0 0; Miller 0-0 0-0 0; Pelzer 0-8 0-0 0; Marx 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-67 8-8 50.