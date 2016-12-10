MEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers win, get five-point weekend

Bemidji State’s sophomore forward had just put the Beavers up 3-1 on Lake Superior State after finishing a wraparound goal past LSSU’s Gordon Defiel. It had been a tumultuous period, with eight combined penalties and plenty of testiness between the two teams.

“I was fired up because we just got a two-goal lead,” Bemidji State’s sophomore forward said. “It gave us a cushion.”

Although the Lakers scored at the end of the second frame, the Beavers held on in the third period for a 3-2 Western Collegiate Hockey Association win at the Sanford Center.

The Beavers (13-5-2, 13-1-2-2 WCHA) scored twice on the power play -- once on Dickman’s goal and again on Brendan Harms’ first-period strike -- and outshot the Lakers 32-15 en route to securing a five-point weekend against LSSU. Nate Arentz also scored a first-period even strength goal for BSU, while Mitch Hults and Gage Torrel scored for the Lakers (8-9-1, 5-8-1-0 WCHA).

BSU and Lake Superior combined for 13 penalties in the game -- all in the first 40 minutes.

“You always want to be able to win the special teams game,” Dickman said. “When you get that it’s huge. It’s hard to score 5-on-5 goals nowadays. But when you’re attempting 60 shots a night you have to think something’s going to go right for you.”

Dickman’s goal, at 10:53 of the second, came after Lake Superior’s Josh Nenandal went to the box for a charging call on BSU’s Myles Fitzgerald. Dickman, as time expired on the penalty, got a feed from Fitzgerald and skated around behind the LSSU net. The 6-foot-6 winger’s long wingspan helped him get a perfect angle in past Defiel’s skate for a 3-1 lead.

“Dickie’s got poise,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “His strengths are his poise and his hands. That was indicative of that goal. That was a hands goal and that was a hockey sense goal. He gave a fake on the inside and he has that long wingspan, and that was a very impressive play on his part.”

The Lakers would get one back later in the frame, with Hults beating BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer (13 saves) high glove-side at 15:37.

BSU went into the third period up 3-2, and after a penalty-filled first two periods, the third was clean. The Lakers forced BSU to play defense early, but failed to score.

“The first 10 or so minutes, they were dictating play,” Serratore said. “Those first few shifts, we had some close calls. But I thought we settled in a little bit. The last 10 minutes of the game we got into a good rhythm.”

Lake Superior’s Gus Correale nearly tied it earlier in the game after an outstanding wraparound goal chance of his own -- he caught Bitzer out of position -- but BSU defenseman Carer Struthers made the last-second save to block the puck from making it past Bitzer.

In the last five minutes of the game the Beaver forecheck was relentless and forced Defiel to stay in the net for much longer than LSSU would have liked.

“The last three minutes they couldn’t pull their goalie until 30 seconds left,” Serratore said. “We did a great job with really playing consistent hockey, getting pucks out and getting pucks deep at the end.”

The Beavers return to action next week when they have a Friday-Saturday home-and-home series with U.S. Highway 2 rivals Minnesota Duluth. Friday’s game will be in Duluth with Saturday's game coming back to the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 3, Lake Superior State 2

LSSU 1 1 0-- 1

BSU 2 1 0-- 2

First Period -- 1, LSSU, Torrel (Hand), 0:23; 2, BSU, Harms (G.Fitzgerald, Whitecloud), 10:59, PP; 3, BSU, Arentz (M.Fitzgerald), 11:39. Penalties -- BSU, Bauman (Hooking), 6:10; LSSU, Wright (Interference), 10:21; LSSU, Nellis (Tripping), 12:05; LSSU, Henke (Interference), 15:22; LSSU, Saccoman (Kneeing), 16:46; BSU, Marinaccio (Interference), 18:00.

Second Period -- 4, BSU, Dickman (M.Fitzgerald, Bauman), 10:53, PP; 5, BSU, Hults (Wright, Headrick), 15:37. Penalties -- BSU, Beauvais (Holding), 1:35; LSSU, Nellis (Holding), 1:35; BSU, Baudry (Interference), 2:11; LSSU, Morgan (Hooking), 5:10; BSU, Whitecloud (Contact To The Head), 5:10; LSSU, Renz (Interference), LSSU, Nenadal (Charging), 9:06; BSU, Nillett (Interference), 12:03.

Third Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- None.