The victory earned the Beavers the nonconference road sweep and sent them into the holiday break with an 8-11-1 overall record. Senior goaltender Brittini Mowat made 23 saves for BSU.

Laiti, from Fairbanks, Alaska, had an assist in Friday's 3-1 BSU win to finish the weekend with four points. In Saturday's game she and Halluska helped on freshman Haley Mack's first-period power play strike then assisted on a pair of third-period scores.

BSU took a 1-0 lead into the second period after Mack's goal—the first of the East Grand Forks native's career—and then got two more in the second period. Freshman Jacqueline Kaasa and senior Lauren Miller each scored at even strength less than 30 seconds aport. Mack and Bailey Wright assisted Kaasa's goal while Halluska and Alexis Joyce did so for Miller's.

In the third period, Emily Bergland scored—her second goal of the weekend—to make it 4-0 before RIT's Kathryn Kennedy broke up Mowat's shutout at the 13:08 mark.

Halluska made it 5-1 two minutes later on the power play, with helpers from Laiti and fellow freshman Kiki Radke to close out the scoring.

In the end the Beavers had a 45-24 shots advantage on the Tigers (3-18-1).

The win finished up the calendar year for the Beavers, who are off until Jan. 13-14, 2017, when they take on Ohio State on the road.

Bemidji State 5, RIT 1

BSU 1 2 2 -- 5

RIT 0 0 1 -- 4

First Period—1, BSU, Mack (Halluska, Laiti), 10:22, PP.

Second Period—2, BSU, Kaasa (Mack, Wright), 2:30; 3, BSU, Miller (Halluska, Joyce), 2:52.

Third Period—4, BSU, Bergland (Terres, Laiti), 4:22; 5, RIT, Kennedy (Mancini), 13:08; 6, BSU, Halluska (Laiti, Radke), 15:58, PP.

Shots On Goal—BSU, 16-17-12--45; RIT, 9-11-4--24. Goalies (Shots-Saves)—BSU, Mowat (24-23); RIT, DeJonge (18-15, 22:52), Lanteigne (27-25, 37:08). Penalties-Minutes—BSU, 8-16; RIT, 8-16. Power Plays-Opportunities—BSU, 2-for-7, RIT, 0-for-6.