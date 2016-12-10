Still, the Beavers will take any extra points they can get.

After skating to a 1-1 tie with the Lakers after 60 minutes the Beavers needed not one, not two, but three extra sessions of hockey to take two of three points from LSSU.

After scoreless 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 overtime periods, Myles Fitzgerald scored a penalty shootout goal on LSSU goalie Gordon Defiel to give the Beavers (12-5-2, 12-1-2-2 WCHA) the shootout victory.

It was the first-ever shootout for BSU under the WCHA’s new overtime rules -- which give one point each for a tie after regulation and an extra point to whichever team wins in 3-on-3 or the shootout. It was also the first time for either 3-on-3 or a shootout at the Sanford Center.

“Obviously it’s different,” Fitzgerald said. “(3-on-3 overtime) is a lot different from normal hockey, it’s just man-on-man. We work on it a little bit in practice here and there, but not a lot. It’s all really exciting and good for the fans.”

Fitzgerald beat Defiel (36 saves) low glove-side for the shootout winner just seconds after BSU junior goaltender Michael Bitzer (17 saves) made a save on a similar shot from Lake Superior’s Diego Cuglietta. It was the second shootout round after BSU’s Gerry Fitzgerald and LSSU’s JT Henke failed to convert in the first round.

“He came in and made a pretty good move,” said Bitzer, who stuck his skate out at the last second to stop Cuglietta. “When he brought it back, at that point it’s just trying to get anything over there that I can. It’s just fortunate that it hit my toe and stayed out. We work on those everyday… Myles does the exact same move, so I’ve seen it a few times.”

Although it wasn’t a “win” in the record books -- the NCAA considers anything after the first overtime period a tie -- the Beavers are glad to get the extra point after scoring just once in regulation.

“I thought we played a very good 60 minute hockey game,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said, praising his team’s overall play. “We did a lot of things right. Our execution was good. Obviously you want to score some goals but Defiel played good, and they played good defense. We had 70 shot attempts through three period, and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

BSU outshot LSSU 37-18 but Kyle Bauman’s goal two minutes into the second period was all the Beavers could manage.

The Lakers (8-8-1, 5-7-1-0 WCHA) evened the score with Henke’s rebound goal at 8:40. LSSU coach Damon Whitten was glad to get the point but said his team could have tested Bitzer more.

“Coming in here, the way the Beavers have been playing this year, we knew it would be a tall task,” he said. “I’m encouraged that we’re there with them. I think we can be better, but it’s a big point on the road. I thought we made it easy on them, and turned too many pucks over.”

The third period saw the Beavers outshoot the Lakers 11-2 but couldn’t score. And neither could they do so in either extra period -- this despite two late penalties on Lake Superior. Henke went to the box at the 14:40 mark of the third period while Aiden Wright went to the box for interference with just 1:12 left in the 5-on-5 overtime.

The extra point means the Beavers are on top of the league standings and lead second-place Michigan Tech by seven points. Tech beat Bowling Green in regulation and gained one point.

“This year’s team, we have a winning mentality,” Bitzer said. “Some people are going to look at that as a tie, but I think of it as we found a way to win at the end of the night. Those points are going to add up at the end of the season.”

Bemidji State 1, Lake Superior State 1, OT

LSSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- LSSU, Nellis (Tripping), 7:40; BSU, Billett (Boarding), 18:39.

Second Period -- 1, BSU, Bauman (Baudry, O’Connor), 2:53; 2, LSSU, Henke (Cuglietta), 7:29. Penalties -- LSSU, McArdle (Interference), 5:20; BSU, Whitecloud (High Sticking), 5:59; BSU, Struthers (Elbowing), 17:45.

Third Period -- No scoring. Penalties -- LSSU, Henke (High Sticking), 14:40.

Overtime -- No scoring. Penalties -- LSSU, Wright (Interference), 3:48.

Shootout -- BSU wins 1-0 (M. Fitzgerald goal).