WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Northern knocks off Bemidji State

“We should be in every single game this year,” Tatum Sheley said. “We’re old enough and mature enough that we aren’t a building team anymore. We should be there, fighting with the toughest teams in the conference.”

The Wolves (7-1, 3-1 NSIC) shot out of the gate, taking an early 13-5 lead. But BSU started stringing stops together, working its way back into it until Northern State ran off nine in a row to make it 22-9 and mount a 28-15 lead after one.

It continued to get worse for the Beavers for most of the second until the deficit reached 23 at 44-21. But just as Bemidji State was dead in the water, Sheley took complete control of the game. She scored 16 straight points with a pair crafty moves and four deep balls to end the half.

Sheley’s prolific scoring gave the Beavers life, only down 44-37 by the half.

“Tatum just took over,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “She was unconscious. Every set that I called for her, she was gonna have her feet ready and knock it down. It was fun to see. I love seeing that.”

And although Northern State tried pulling away in the third, Bemidji State kept it manageable with the aid of Aimee Pelzer, who scored seven early points in the quarter. It was 63-52 after three, but the Beavers still had one run left in them.

Down by 13, BSU ran off 10 straight with back-to-back threes from Hanna Zerr followed by Pelzer and Sierra Senske jumpers. It got as close as 69-72 with 2:15 to play, but an ensuing 7-0 NSU run sealed the game for an 81-72 final.

“We just couldn’t stop the bleeding,” DeVille said. “That late run is the one that hit us hard.”

“When you start 20 points down, it’s not gonna be a fun ride back,” Sheley added. “So I think just not getting in that hole and starting a lot faster (is important) because we’re a much better team than we showed in the first quarter.”

Sheley finished with a career-high 30 points on the night, with Pelzer pitching in 14 and Zerr 11.

Bemidji State will return to action at 4 p.m. today, taking on MSU Moorhead in the BSU Gymnasium. But DeVille isn’t taking Friday’s loss lightly.

“We’re not happy whatsoever with the fact that we got another loss. I’ll only be happy when we win,” she said. “We’re not a moral-victory team this year, so we gotta start winning some games.”