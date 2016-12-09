Search
    MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers fall flat in 88-61 loss

    By Micah Friez on Dec 9, 2016 at 11:43 p.m.
    Bemidji State junior Sharif Black (12) jumps and shoots the ball while being blocked by Northern State’s Carter Evans (54) Friday during a game held at the BSU gymnasium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 2
    BSU senior Ben Best (5) drives in for a layup Friday during a game against Northern State at the BSU gymnasium. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team dropped an 88-61 decision to Northern State on Friday night, succumbing to a flat second half against NSU’s sharp-shooting.

    The Wolves (6-4, 2-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) grabbed a 14-6 lead early on, but the Beavers (3-5, 1-2 NSIC) were still able to stick around for the time being.

    They got it within one at 14-13 before NSU went off on an 8-2 run, and yet BSU kept within striking distance.

    BSU’s Jai'Vionne Green drives toward the hoop Friday during a game against Northern State at the BSU gymnasium. (Maggi Stivers)

    A breakaway dunk by Jai’Vionne Green made it 25-21 NSU with three minutes to go in the half, but Bemidji State couldn’t get many stops on defense, resulting in a 37-28 halftime deficit.

    And in the second half, the Beavers fell victim to red-hot NSU shooting.

    The Wolves shot lights out from the field after the break -- 71 percent -- starting out on a dominant 15-2 run and never looking back.

    “Our intensity, we just didn’t come out hard,” senior Will Harvey said. “We weren’t taking good shots, we were kinda jacking them up, not looking for our teammates. We just need to play more team ball, or else runs like that happen.”

    Bemidji State’s Peyton Dibble (21) jumps and shoots the basketball Friday during a game against Northern State.

    The big spurt made it 52-30 Northern State, and the Beavers were unable to claw their way back into it.

    NSU held on easily, coasting its way to the 88-61 win.

    “If both ends aren’t working, if you’re not defending as well as you need to and if you can’t shoot it, it’s a disaster,” said BSU head coach Mike Boschee. “Just moving forward, you have to erase (this game).”

    Bemidji State was led by Peyton Dibble’s 16 points, while Ben Best pitched in 12 and Harvey nine.

    Bemidji’s Shane White (14) attempts to shoot the basketball Friday during a game against Northern State at the BSU gymnasium.

    The Wolves had five double-digit scorers, paced by 18 from Bo Fries and 14 by Mack Arvidson.

    “We have to completely forget about this,” Harvey said. “Tomorrow we’re facing an even better team. We just gotta lock down defensively, communicate better as a team, and I think we’ll be alright.”

    Bemidji State will wrap up the weekend at 6 p.m. tonight, taking on Minnesota State Moorhead at the BSU Gymnasium.

     

    Northern State 88, Bemidji State 61

    NSU  37  51 -- 88

    BSU  28  33 -- 61

    NORTHERN STATE (6-4, 2-2 NSIC)

    Fries 6-9 0-0 18; Arvidson 4-8 3-3 14; Pollard 5-9 3-3 13; Smith 4-8 2-2 10; Doyle 3-5 4-4 10; Evans 4-7 1-1 9; Dahl 2-5 2-2 8; Decker 2-3 2-4 6; McNeary 0-1 0-0 0; King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 17-19 88.

    BEMIDJI STATE (3-5, 1-2 NSIC)

    Dibble 6-8 2-3 16; Best 5-10 2-2 12; Harvey 4-7 1-2 9; Green 4-13 0-0 8; Black 2-8 3-4 7; Bader 1-4 2-3 5; White 1-3 2-2 4; Pekarek 0-2 0-0 0; McNallan. Totals 23-55 12-16 61.

