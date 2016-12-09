MEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers fall flat in 88-61 loss

The Wolves (6-4, 2-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) grabbed a 14-6 lead early on, but the Beavers (3-5, 1-2 NSIC) were still able to stick around for the time being.

They got it within one at 14-13 before NSU went off on an 8-2 run, and yet BSU kept within striking distance.

A breakaway dunk by Jai’Vionne Green made it 25-21 NSU with three minutes to go in the half, but Bemidji State couldn’t get many stops on defense, resulting in a 37-28 halftime deficit.

And in the second half, the Beavers fell victim to red-hot NSU shooting.

The Wolves shot lights out from the field after the break -- 71 percent -- starting out on a dominant 15-2 run and never looking back.

“Our intensity, we just didn’t come out hard,” senior Will Harvey said. “We weren’t taking good shots, we were kinda jacking them up, not looking for our teammates. We just need to play more team ball, or else runs like that happen.”

The big spurt made it 52-30 Northern State, and the Beavers were unable to claw their way back into it.

NSU held on easily, coasting its way to the 88-61 win.

“If both ends aren’t working, if you’re not defending as well as you need to and if you can’t shoot it, it’s a disaster,” said BSU head coach Mike Boschee. “Just moving forward, you have to erase (this game).”

Bemidji State was led by Peyton Dibble’s 16 points, while Ben Best pitched in 12 and Harvey nine.

The Wolves had five double-digit scorers, paced by 18 from Bo Fries and 14 by Mack Arvidson.

“We have to completely forget about this,” Harvey said. “Tomorrow we’re facing an even better team. We just gotta lock down defensively, communicate better as a team, and I think we’ll be alright.”

Bemidji State will wrap up the weekend at 6 p.m. tonight, taking on Minnesota State Moorhead at the BSU Gymnasium.

Northern State 88, Bemidji State 61

NSU 37 51 -- 88

BSU 28 33 -- 61

NORTHERN STATE (6-4, 2-2 NSIC)



Fries 6-9 0-0 18; Arvidson 4-8 3-3 14; Pollard 5-9 3-3 13; Smith 4-8 2-2 10; Doyle 3-5 4-4 10; Evans 4-7 1-1 9; Dahl 2-5 2-2 8; Decker 2-3 2-4 6; McNeary 0-1 0-0 0; King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-56 17-19 88.



BEMIDJI STATE (3-5, 1-2 NSIC)



Dibble 6-8 2-3 16; Best 5-10 2-2 12; Harvey 4-7 1-2 9; Green 4-13 0-0 8; Black 2-8 3-4 7; Bader 1-4 2-3 5; White 1-3 2-2 4; Pekarek 0-2 0-0 0; McNallan. Totals 23-55 12-16 61.