COLLEGE HOCKEY: Bergland leads BSU women past RIT 3-1

The Beavers (7-11-1) outshot RIT 38-28 and scored three unanswered goals after the Tigers (3-17-1) got on the board in the first period.

Bergland's goal—a power-play strike at the 14 minute, 44 second mark of the first period—tied the game at 1-all after Claudia Black gave RIT an early 1-0 lead. Lauren Miller and Madison Hutchinson assisted on Bergland's goal.

In the second period, Melissa Hunt scored the eventual game-winner at the 4:57 mark, with help from Haley Mack and Lisa Laiti.

And Emma Terres' strike at 8:58 of the second, assisted by Bergland and Carley Esse, made it 3-1 Beavers.

In the third period RIT outshot BSU 12-8 but Beavers' senior goaltender Brittni Mowat stopped all 12 shots. Mowat made 27 saves in the game to earn the victory.

Tigers' sophomore goalie Jenna de Jonge had 35 saves.

The teams will return to the ice at 12:05 p.m. Saturday for the series finale.

Bemidji State 3, RIT 1

BSU 1 2 0 -- 3

RIT 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period—1, RIT, Black (Rust, Wallace), 11:04; 2, BSU, Bergland (Miller, Hutchinson), 14:44, PP.

Second Period—3, BSU, Hunt (Mack, Laiti), 4:57; 4, BSU, Terres (Bergland, Esse), 8:58.

Third Period—No scoring.