“We have to try and generate some offense 5-on-5,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “That’s been difficult for us the last four games.”

The Beavers are 1-3-0 in their last four and scored just six goals in the process. Just two were at even-strength. Of the rest, one was an empty-netter, one was on the power-play, one was shorthanded and another was a shorthanded penalty shot.

Senior captain Charlie O’Connor scored one of those goals in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Michigan Tech -- one of two he scored overall on the weekend. He also had an empty-netter in Friday’s 3-1 win and assisted on Kyle Bauman’s eventual game winner.

“We have to get into the dirty areas,” O’Connor said. “Both of my goals (and the assist) were in the dirty areas last weekend. We have to get inside the dots and work.”

BSU (12-5-1 overall, 12-1-1 WCHA) still is in the top-third of the country in both power play percentage (21.1, 14th overall) and penalty kill (90 percent, fourth overall). But the Beavers’ overall scoring numbers are even below Princeton’s -- BSU averages 2.61 goals through 18 games while the Tigers, who swept BSU two weeks ago, are at 2.64 in 11 games.

“When your power play is dry, you have to make sure you make up with it with some 5-on-5 offense,” Serratore said. “So that’s the biggest thing we’re working on right now.”

Although the Beavers currently the top defensive team in the country (1.61 goals against), Serratore and the Beavers will prefer to score more this weekend against a team like Lake Superior State (8-8-0 overall, 5-7-0 WCHA).

The Lakers are tied for the WCHA lead in goals and have put up four or more goals in seven games.

Serratore said he thinks they’re the best offensive team the Beavers will have played this season.

“Lake Superior’s got a very good team,” he said. “They’ve beaten a lot of quality opponents so far and offensively they’re scoring a lot of goals.

“They get up and down the sheet, they play a 200-foot game, they move the puck well, they break the puck out well. They have a good team. We’re going to have to do some things defensively, but we also have to try and play a 200-foot game ourselves.”

BSU sophomore defenseman Justin Baudry said the Beaver blueliners are aware of how good the Lakers are at scoring.

“They’re also a blue-collar team, they work hard,” he said. “And we know that this year they’re well-rounded. They have a good goalie and he seems to play well against us. Their forwards, they’re maybe smaller forwards but they get after it. This year they’re doing well, so we have to manage that and go from there.”

This series is the Beavers’ last in the WCHA before the new year (they do have a nonconference home-and-home with Minnesota Duluth next weekend). With BSU being eight points ahead of second-place Michigan Tech in the league standings, Serratore said the Beavers need to keep focused on what’s ahead and not what’s behind. The start is nice, but they don’t want it to end.

“Would I trade our start for anything? No way,” Serratore said. “Who would ever have thought we’re going to be 12-1-1 at this particular point? We’re very lucky, we’re fortunate, but we can’t look back at what our record is. We just have to make sure every weekend that we’re ready to play.”

Of note

-The Beavers enter this weekend back in both polls. BSU is No. 13 in the USCHO.com poll and No. 15 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

-BSU is 22-28-3 all-time against LSSU. The Lakers won last season’s series 2-1-1. BSU lost and tied their games in Bemidji and split the two games in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

-BSU’s Fitzgerald triplets (Gerry, Leo and Myles) continue to captivate national audiences. The New York Times sent a reporter to town this weekend to do a feature on the brothers. No word on when the story will run in print.