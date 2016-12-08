COLLEGE HOCKEY: Freshman Radke a 'sparkplug' for BSU women

But luckily for Hutchison, versatility is one of her biggest strengths. The former four-sport standout played defense on the school’s soccer team in addition to running track and cross country.

So when she arrived on campus this fall as a freshman and discovered that BSU head coach Jim Scanlan wanted to put her on the wing, she learned how to adapt.

“It’s a lot to take in, especially when you have big defensemen coming down on you, but you kinda get into the swing of things after the first series ir first week of practice,” she said. “You start to fit in with everybody else.”

Radke has played in 16 of BSU’s 18 games and has consistently been on the Beavers’ top line with Lauren Miller and Bailey Wright, but she hadn’t scored a goal in a regular-season game.

That changed Saturday, when the freshman potted two goals to help the Beavers claw back into their game against Minnesota State in Mankato.

“It felt really good,” she said. “Obviously I’ve been getting a lot of chances this year and I hadn’t been able to capitalize, but it was rewarding finally putting one away at a time where the team needed one. It helped us a little bit but obviously it wasn't quite enough.”

The Beavers lost 3-2, but that was mostly because the Mavericks scored three goals in the first six minutes to put BSU in a big hole. Radke’s two goals helped BSU at least have a chance to win.

Radke has six points this season (2 goals, four assists), tied with Haley Mack for the most on the team by a freshman.

“Kiki has been a real sparkplug for us all year long,” Scanlan said. “She plays so hard she plays with a lot of energy. She’s extremely hard working, then you combine that with her speed, she’s noticeable every time she’s on the ice. I’m really proud of her and happy for her that she scored because I just know she’d been getting frustrated.”

Radke is one of seven freshmen on BSU’s roster this season. The newcomers have been pushed right into prime spots in the lineup -- including Radke, who is playing two of BSU’s more experienced forwards in Miller and Wright. In fact, BSU’s freshman are responsible for 21 of the Beavers’ 82 points this season.

“I think that’s what all of us wanted at the beginning of the season,” Radke said of her class’ ice time. “We all wanted playing time, we all wanted to make an impact right from the start. And I think we came in from the start and have proven ourselves…. Any person can step up any game. Sometimes you need underclassmen and sometimes you need upperclassmen and in times of need we’ve had one or the other.”

Scoring has been an issue for the Beavers (6-11-1 overall, 4-11-1 WCHA) this season -- they average just 1.65 goals a game. Scanlan said he’s still looking for the right mix of players who work well together. That’s part of the reason why he’s using so many freshmen.

“The entire freshman class has done, in my opinion, a real nice job,” Scanlan said. “They were well-coached before they got here. They work extremely hard.. They’re competitive. No moment seems to be too big for them.”

The Beavers are in Rochester, N.Y. this weekend for a nonconference series against Rochester Institute of Technology (1:05 p.m. today, 12:05 p.m. Saturday). It’s one last chance for BSU to find some confidence going into the holiday break. They won’t play again until Jan. 13-14 at Ohio State.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we have an opportunity to end the 2016 portion of our schedule on a positive note,” Scanlan said. “And a chance to go into the break feeling good about ourselves as a team. We want to go out there and play as hard as we can. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re representing the WCHA and it’s a good chance to get some nonconference victories.”