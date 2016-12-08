The Beavers (3-3, 0-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) fell at the hands of St. Cloud State 111-107 last Saturday after a pair of overtime periods, ending the weekend without a win to show for it.

“We played really hard that game and we were really happy with how we played,” senior Allison Cordes said. “It was tough not having that win, but we’ve learned a lot from that game.”

“Of course we’re not happy with the outcomes, but it just showed a little bit of character of who we are and who we could be in tight games,” head coach Chelsea DeVille added. “Our kids are gonna be expected to play for 40 minutes, and if 40 turns into 45, 50, 55, I don’t care. I want (them) to bust it, find that extra gear in the tank and go forward with it. And they do.”

Despite logging plenty of minutes last week, BSU is set to take on its toughest challenge to date this weekend.

It begins at 6 p.m. tonight against No. 25 Northern State, followed by a 4 p.m. matchup with Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday. Both teams are 6-1 and ahead of Bemidji State in the conference standings.

Tonight will be BSU’s first game versus a ranked opponent since falling to No. 8 Winona State in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament last year, and the Beavers haven’t topped a ranked team since defeating No. 21 Augustana 79-78 on Jan. 8, 2011. Against the Dragons, meanwhile, Bemidji State has dropped nine straight.

And it won’t get any easier as they’ll need to contain MSUM’s Drew Sannes, who is fresh off her second NSIC North Player of the Week award in three weeks. She put up 24 points-per-game and 10.5 rebounds-per game in last weekend’s sweep.

But because of the challenge in front of them, a successful showing for BSU could send a message to the rest of the Northern Sun.

“That’d be a huge statement because both of the teams that we’re playing are very good,” senior Aimee Pelzer said. “Just from last week, playing at St. Cloud and Duluth, we kinda showed that we can stick with them. And I think these teams are about the same as them, so I think we can just come and play hard, work hard for 40 minutes, and hopefully come out with the W.”

"It’s really important, and that’s a huge thing for us,” Cordes added. “Coming back at home, we really wanna get two wins and really just battle the whole time this weekend, and come out on top.”

Still searching for their first conference victory, the Beavers know they needs to be at their best in order to find the win column.

“Expectations are to compete at a high level. Expectations are to win,” DeVille said. “It’s our job as coaches to put (the players) in a position to win, and it’s (their) job to go fight for it.”